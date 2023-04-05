Spice Up Cinco De Mayo With These Hot Cocktails

Kristin Barclay
Astral Anejo tequila bottle and cocktail glasses
Astral Old Fashioned courtesy photo

Cinco de Mayo is around the corner and while I realize margaritas are often the star of the holiday, you can always mix things up with new cocktails. Thanks to some of our friends, we have several recipes to share for those looking to try new recipes to toast Cinco De Mayo.

Sun Beam Fizz

Astral anejo bottle and cocktails
Sun Fizz with Astral Reposado Courtesy photo

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Reposado

3 oz Lemonade

1 oz Red Ruby Grapefruit Juice

Top with Club Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge with Chili Lime Seasoning

Instructions: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and stir. Top with club soda and garnish with a grapefruit wedge and chili lime seasoning.

Astral Old Fashioned

1.5 oz Astral Tequila Añejo

1 Barspoon of Agave Nectar

2 Dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Garnish: Grated Chocolate and Orange Twist

Instructions: Add all ingredients into an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir for 10 to 12 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with grated chocolate and an orange twist.

 

 

Tangerine Chile Gran Paloma

Developed by James Beard Award winning chef Pati Jinich, this recipe is a refreshing twist on the classic cocktail.

Gran centenario bottle with tangerine chile paloma
Tangerine Chile Gran Paloma courtesy photo

 

Ingredients:

2 oz Gran Centenario® Añejo Tequila

2 oz Fresh Tangerine Juice

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Chile de Árbol Agave Syrup

Seltzer Water

Garnish: Salt Rim

Directions:

Rim double rocks glass with salt. Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into glass over fresh ice. Top with seltzer water and garnish with a tangerine slice

Gran Centenario Grapefruit Mimosa

Also developed by James Beard Award winning chef Pati Jinich, this twist on the classic cocktail is perfect to start off your Cinco de Mayo celebrations!

 

gran centenario plata bottle and mimosas
Gran Centenario Grapefruit Mimosa courtesy photo

Ingredients:

“Piquetito” of Gran Centenario Plata Tequila

4 oz Prosecco

2 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Honey

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge

Directions: Pour chilled prosecco into a wine glass. Dissolve honey into chilled grapefruit juice and then slowly pour over prosecco. Top it off with a “Piquetito” (about .5 oz) of Gran Centenario Plata tequila and apply garnish

Gran Centenario Mango Margarita

Mango margaritas
Mango Margaritas courtesy photo

This refreshing and fruity spin on the margarita is the epitome of a spring celebration

Ingredients:

8 oz Gran Centenario® Plata Tequila

2.5 oz Orange Liqueur

2 Mangos (peeled, diced, & blended)

2 Oranges (juiced)

2 Limes (juiced)

Garnish: Lime Wedge

Directions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with lime wedge.

