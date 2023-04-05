Midlothian ISD Theatre Students Are Among The Best In The State

Facebook

Midlothian School District’s theatre department should take a bow.

The district was recently honored among the best in Texas by the Texas Thespians organization. The group presented the school district with its prestigious Texas Thespians Premiere Communities for Theatre Education award.

This accolade recognizes and honors school districts that provide their theatre programs with the resources to achieve at above standard, as rooted in the Educational Theatre Association’s Opportunity to Learn Standards, Texas Theatre Knowledge & Skills for Fine Arts (TEKS), and support of Thespian Troupe involvement.

The award represents MISD’s work at both the high school and middle school levels.

What does this award and recognition mean to the program? Over 1026 districts were allowed to apply. Only 9 districts received the award. It is a high honor.

Over 1,000 districts were allowed to apply for the recognition. Of those, only nine districts throughout the entire state received the award, considered a high honor in the theatre realm.

“This honor is truly due to hard work and talent of our students and directors, as well as the overwhelming support of our community, school board, and district and campus administration,” said MISD Director of Fine Arts Holly Thomas.

Other recipients were Alvin, Comal, Denton, Forney, Frisco, Klein, Prosper and Sealy.

The success of the MISD Theatre Department was never more evident than with Midlothian High School’s recent production of “Grease.” The presentation was seen by over 3,000 attendees over its weekend run.

Other notable facts about the production, which was entirely run by students once it started, include:

*50 cast members.

*20 tech crew members.

*Seven musicians.

*40 sound and orchestra cues.

*127 light cues.

*193 costumes.

*305 stage manager cues.

*More than 40 hours of students/parents building set pieces.

*128 rehearsal hours.

*10 students in the production rank within the top 10% of their graduating class.

Three productions are performed at the high school level each school year. These include a fall production, a musical and the annual one-act play performance for the University Interscholastic League.

Thomas and the district believe the best is yet for the MISD theatre program, with high hopes all schools involved continue to flourish.

“The district is committed to support the program because it is a great pathway for students to belong and express their creativity and talents,” she said.

For more on the Midlothian High department visit https://midlotheatre.com/. For more on the Midlothian Heritage department visit https://sites.google.com/misd.gs/mhhs-theatre/home.