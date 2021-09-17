City Council Approves Mansfield Budget Without A Tax Increase

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved the City of Mansfield’s operating budget and property tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22. The new budget, which takes effect Oct. 1, calls for the addition of more than a dozen new city positions, two new city departments, nearly $2 million in capital equipment and more.

“I am tremendously proud of the City of Mansfield’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget because it tackles issues Mansfield residents raised in the community survey we conducted last year,” City Manager Joe Smolinski said. “We are grateful for our residents’ input on how we can build a better Mansfield, and we are committed to using public feedback in our efforts to make Mansfield a world-class hometown. This new budget is a reflection of that commitment.

The fiscal year 2021-22 budget calls for the addition of 17 new full-time positions and three new part-time positions

Police – Digital Media Evidence Technician

Fire – IT/Administrative Assistant

Public Records Specialist

Human Resources Generalist

2 Rental Inspectors

2 Health Inspectors

Rental/Health Inspector Admin

Engineering Inspector

Facilities Management Technician

Museum Education/Engagement Clerk

2 Part-time Positions – Events and Cultural Arts

The City of Mansfield will also add two new departments:

a rental inspection department

and a health inspection department.

Both departments will be revenue-neutral and will begin with two inspectors each. With the addition of these two departments, these services will soon run through the City of Mansfield. The Tarrant County Public Health Department currently conducts health inspections in Mansfield.

Expanded Services:

Street Department Budget Increase

Updates to the Emergency Operations Center

Communications & Community Engagement

Program Expansions

Increased Funding for Historic Downtown

Increased Funding for Museum/Man House

Cultural Arts Master Plan

Other Cost Increases:

Sanitation Contract

Tax Collection Contract

Wi-Fi Annual Maintenance

Elections (Bond)

Property/Liability Insurance

Fire Overtime

Increase In Street Operations Budget

Additionally, the fiscal year 2021-22 budget increases the Street Operations budget, calls for updates to the city’s Emergency Operations Center and calls for increased funding for Historic Downtown Mansfield and the Man House Museum.

Street Construction Fund Includes:

Day Miar – Construction

E. Broad Reconstruction/Add Lanes FS#3 to SH 360 – Design

Main St./Russell Rd./157 Connector – Design & Construction

Pond St. CDBG

Summer Trail – Callender to Debbie Ln.

Heritage Pkwy – Eastbound & Intersection @ S. Main – Design

US 287 Frontage Rd. – Union Pacific RR to Lone Star Rd.

Miscellaneous Reconstruction/Intersection Improvements

“The City of Mansfield’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget makes clear that our city is financially sound, even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create challenges for local governments across the country,” Chief Financial Officer Troy Lestina said. “We are excited about Mansfield’s future and we will continue to provide Mansfield residents with noteworthy essential services and remarkable experiences for not just the next fiscal year, but for fiscal years to come.”