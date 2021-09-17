Red Oak Police Arrest Two During Burglary of Home

Facebook

Male & Female Suspects Arrested Thursday Evening By Red Oak Police

On Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at 5:08 PM, Red Oak Police Department personnel were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation in progress in the 200 block of Brooks Court in the Waterview Farms subdivision.

The homeowner advised that he was not currently at home, but his alarm was going off and that his interior camera had been disabled. Officer Bicknell of the Red Oak Police Department was already in the subdivision and stated that he would be enroute to the address.

As Officer Bicknell arrived, he observed a silver Mercedes Benz vehicle with its hazard lights activated parked on the roadway next to the residence with a female driver. Officer Bicknell observed a male subject walking from the residence toward the silver Mercedes with multiple items in both of his arms. The male subject observed Officer Bicknell arriving, dropped the property as he ran away and jumped the fence. The silver Mercedes Benz then fled the residence and Officer Bicknell advised that he would be in pursuit of the suspect vehicle and advised the other arriving units of the description of the subject that fled on foot.

After a short vehicle pursuit, the female subject was taken into custody with the assistance of Officer Trim and Detective Nelson.

Shortly thereafter, the other Red Oak Police Department personnel located the male subject hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Waterview Parkway. A loaded AK-47 pistol was recovered from the suspect vehicle during the inventory of the vehicle. All property from the residence was recovered and returned to the home owner. Both subjects were arrested and booked into the Red Oak Police Department jail without further incident.

The female subject was identified as Flowers, Courtnie B/F (18 Years of age) of Dallas, Texas.

1. Burglary of a Habitation

Red Oak PD Case #21RP043947

$75,000.00 Bond

2. Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle

Red Oak PD Case #21RP043947

$15,000.00 Bond

3. Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon

Red Oak PD Case #21RP043947

$5,000.00 Bond

The male subject was identified as Barber, Deuntea B/M (18 Years of age) of Dallas, Texas.

1. Burglary of a Habitation

Red Oak PD Case #21RP043947

$150,000.00 Bond

2. Aggravated Robbery (Dallas County SO Warrant)

$150,000.00 Bond

The subjects have been arraigned on the offenses and are awaiting transfer to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. The Red Oak Police Department would also like to say thank you to the Ovilla Police Department personnel which assisted during the investigation.

Media Point of Contact: Lt. Marc Schroeder (469-218-7708)

Date: 9/17/2021

Case #: 21RP043947

Issued by: The Red Oak Police Department

Authorized by: Chief Garland Wolf