“Pre-Season Super Saver” Tickets Go on Sale at Santa’s Wonderland!

Santa’s Wonderland is preparing for its 24th Year of Texas Christmas Fun!

Are you counting down the days to Christmas? Thinking about putting up the Christmas tree before or after Halloween? Too soon?

Fair enough, but it’s never too early to save money. Everything is bigger and better in Texas, and Christmas is no exception! Starting September17th, “Pre-Season Super Saver” tickets go on sale for the 24th season at Santa’s Wonderland.

For a limited time/limited quantity, guests are able to purchase “Pre-Season Super Saver”

General Admission Tickets for a savings on select nights. The “Pre-Season Super Saver” ticket sale ends September 30th.

Santa’s Wonderland – a Texas Christmas Experience – is the LARGEST Christmas attraction in the Southern U.S. Featuring millions upon millions of dazzling lights and spectacular one of a kind Christmas displays. Santa’s Hayride or Private Carriage tours carry guests through our famous Trail of Lights, and the park offers dozens of additional fun Christmas attractions including: Snow Tubing at Frostbite’s Mountain, Ice Skating on one of the only Outdoor Ice Arenas in the Texas, Live Entertainment, A Live Nativity Scene, Train Rides, Mechanical Bull Rides, Acres of walkable trails through magical Christmas light displays, and of course our Texas Santa!

New for the 2021 season, guests can purchase General Admission tickets with various add-ons.

General Admission add-ons include: A Horse & Carriage Tour, the Ultimate Express Pass, the Hayride Express Pass, and Illuminations Ice Skating. General Admission tickets are required for entry.

At Santa’s Wonderland, you’ll be filled with the Texas Christmas Spirit, with regular snow

flurries, live Texas inspired entertainment, and countless activities like our walkable trail of lights, train rides, bull rides and more! The park season will be from November 12th, 2021 – December 30th, 2021.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://www.santaswonderland.com/pricing