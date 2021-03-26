Chick-fil-A DFW and Mainline Host 1st esports Tournament Free to Local High School Students

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Free esports Tournament For High School Students Featuring Rocket League

DALLAS (March 25, 2021) – Mainline, a leading esports tournament software and management company, is teaming up with Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and Burleson Independent School District to host the Chick-fil-A DFW High School Esports Tournament, which will offer DFW-area high school students the opportunity to take home one of four coveted top prizes, totaling up to $5,000.

Registration is now open and free to all DFW high school students online at cfadfwesports.mainline.gg. The competition will take place over two weekends, April 16 – 17 and April 23 – 24, as teams of three will square off in the popular vehicular soccer game, “Rocket League,” a staple in competitive esports.

“We’re excited for this whole new way to interact with our guests and community partners thanks to the help of the esports pros at Mainline,” said Brad Slate owner and operator of Chick-fil-A Kensington Square. “We look forward to serving up a great tournament experience that our guests would expect from Chick-fil-A.”

Mainline and Chick-fil-A worked with Dr. Leslie Bender Jutzi, Burleson Independent School District’s chief innovation officer and head of their esports team, to help connect the tournament with all other DFW-area school districts.

Innovative Opportunities For Students To Compete Remotely

“This year has been challenging for all, but especially for students and their families. We love implementing innovative and exciting opportunities for our students to safely interact and compete remotely. Esports has become an ever-growing way to do that thanks to partnerships like this one,” said Dr. Bender Jutzi.

Using its proprietary white-label tournament platform and expertise as it does with some of esports’ largest competitions, Mainline set up the Chick-fil-A DFW High School Esports Tournament for any number of students/teams to register and compete seamlessly during the four days of competition. Individual students can register without a team and will be matched up with others to form a three-person team. Additional details about the tournament, including schedule, streaming, and prizes, can be found at cfadfwesports.mainline.gg.

The first weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 16 – 17, will be Swiss-style qualifying rounds of play leading up to a final 32-team championship bracket taking place the following weekend, April 23 and 24.

Championship Bracket Will Stream on Twitch

The championship bracket will be streamed on Mainline’s Twitch channel, twitch.tv/mainlineesports. Friday, April 23 will feature the quarterfinal matches and Saturday, April 24 will stream the semifinals and championship matches.

The final top four teams will receive prizes. Prizes include the following:

The first-place team receives $500 per player, plus 52 weeks’ worth of free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches*

The second-place team receives $250 per player, plus 52 weeks’ worth of free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches*

The third-place team receives $100 per player, plus 52 weeks’ worth of free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches*

The fourth-place team receives 52 weeks worth of free Chick-fil-A Sandwiches* for all three players.

*One Sandwich per week. Limited to one offer per transaction and per customer. Prizes are subject to change and availability. Please see tournament rules for more information.

“Mainline is proud to partner with such a community-oriented brand like Chick-fil-A who shares our passion for creating exceptional experiences for their guests,” said Toby Wyman, chief growth officer with Mainline. “By creating their own branded tournament site they are able to engage with their guests in a whole new way through esports.”

About Mainline

Mainline is an esports tournament software and management company focused on providing customers with their own esports offerings. Based in Houston, TX, Mainline helps colleges and brands manage, monetize and market their esports programs and tournaments, and has quickly become the leader in collegiate esports. For more information, visit mainline.gg and twitter.com/mainlineesports.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate,Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

About Burleson ISD

Burleson Independent School District serves more than 12,500 students at 18 schools. It is recognized as a premier school district in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area. The mission of Burleson Independent School District is to engage and support every learner with a rigorous curriculum so that they graduate college and career ready.

