Chef-Created Bourbon Cocktails That Pair Perfectly with Thanksgiving Dinner

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Photo courtesy Good Trouble Bourbon

For some, Thanksgiving is the time to share moments with family and friends while also sharing new and old recipes. While most of us focus on the food made in the kitchen, some also look for the perfect wine or beverage to complement the meal.

Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is partnering with celebrated Chef Nduvo Salaam to debut a lineup of chef-crafted, holiday-ready bourbon cocktails. These flavorful cocktails are created specifically to complement Thanksgiving flavors — from turkey and stuffing to favorite holiday desserts.

These aren’t standard whiskey drinks — they’re culinary-driven cocktails built for connection, flavor pairing, and hosting the kind of holiday gathering people actually remember. Don’t worry they won’t upstage your kitchen creations.

Featured cocktails:

Brown Butter Boulevardier – a cozy, layered twist on a classic

cocktail in coupe glass
Photo courtesy Good Trouble Bourbon

Ingredients

1 oz brown butter-washed Good Trouble Bourbon
1 oz Campari
1 oz sweet vermouth

Brown Butter Wash:

Combine 1 cup bourbon with 2 tbsp browned butter; infuse 2 hours at room temp, freeze overnight, and strain off solids.

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

Red Apple & Bourbon Fizz – bright, crisp and holiday forward

Photo courtesy Good Trouble Bourbon

Ingredients

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon
3⁄4 oz spiced apple syrup
3⁄4 oz fresh apple juice
1⁄2 oz lemon juice
Ginger Beer

Garnish: Thin apple wheel dusted with cinnamon

Combine all ingredients except for ginger beer in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer garnish with an apple slice.

Sweet Potato Sour 

Photo courtesy Good Trouble bourbon

Ingredients

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon
1 oz roasted sweet potato purée (strained)
3⁄4 oz lemon juice
1⁄2 oz spiced brown sugar syrup (1:1 with cinnamon, clove, and allspice)
1 egg white (or aquafaba)

Dry shake, then shake again with ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with grated nutmeg and a few drops of Angostura bitters swirled on top.

GT Punch 

Photo courtesy Good Trouble Bourbon

Ingredients

11⁄2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon
1⁄2 oz fig syrup
1⁄2 oz black tea + sage infusion
1⁄2 oz lemon juice
3 oz whole milk (for clarification)

Combine all ingredients except milk. Slowly pour the mixture into milk and let curdle for 30 minutes. Strain through the coffee filter until clear. Chill and serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Finish with a drop of sage oil on the surface.

Cranberry Crimson Julep 

Photo courtesy Good Trouble Bourbon

Ingredients
2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon
3⁄4 oz cranberry juice reduction or syrup
1⁄2 oz fresh lime juice
1⁄2 oz simple syrup
1 drop of orange blossom water
6–8 fresh mint leaves, torn

Muddle mint with cranberry syrup and lime juice in a shaker. Add bourbon, syrup, and ice; shake well. Fine strain into a chilled coupe or julep cup over crushed ice.

Garnish: slapped mint leaf and floating cranberry or a pinch of pink peppercorn.

Cranberry Syrup Recipe: Simmer 1 cup fresh cranberries with 1⁄2 cup sugar and 1⁄2 cup water until berries burst. Strain, cool.

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
