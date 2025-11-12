Chef-Created Bourbon Cocktails That Pair Perfectly with Thanksgiving Dinner

Facebook

For some, Thanksgiving is the time to share moments with family and friends while also sharing new and old recipes. While most of us focus on the food made in the kitchen, some also look for the perfect wine or beverage to complement the meal.

Good Trouble Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is partnering with celebrated Chef Nduvo Salaam to debut a lineup of chef-crafted, holiday-ready bourbon cocktails. These flavorful cocktails are created specifically to complement Thanksgiving flavors — from turkey and stuffing to favorite holiday desserts.

These aren’t standard whiskey drinks — they’re culinary-driven cocktails built for connection, flavor pairing, and hosting the kind of holiday gathering people actually remember. Don’t worry they won’t upstage your kitchen creations.

Featured cocktails:

Brown Butter Boulevardier – a cozy, layered twist on a classic

Ingredients

1 oz brown butter-washed Good Trouble Bourbon

1 oz Campari

1 oz sweet vermouth

Brown Butter Wash:

Combine 1 cup bourbon with 2 tbsp browned butter; infuse 2 hours at room temp, freeze overnight, and strain off solids.

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

Red Apple & Bourbon Fizz – bright, crisp and holiday forward

Ingredients

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon

3⁄4 oz spiced apple syrup

3⁄4 oz fresh apple juice

1⁄2 oz lemon juice

Ginger Beer

Garnish: Thin apple wheel dusted with cinnamon

Combine all ingredients except for ginger beer in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer garnish with an apple slice.

Sweet Potato Sour

Ingredients

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon

1 oz roasted sweet potato purée (strained)

3⁄4 oz lemon juice

1⁄2 oz spiced brown sugar syrup (1:1 with cinnamon, clove, and allspice)

1 egg white (or aquafaba)

Dry shake, then shake again with ice. Strain into a coupe. Garnish with grated nutmeg and a few drops of Angostura bitters swirled on top.

GT Punch

Ingredients

11⁄2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon

1⁄2 oz fig syrup

1⁄2 oz black tea + sage infusion

1⁄2 oz lemon juice

3 oz whole milk (for clarification)

Combine all ingredients except milk. Slowly pour the mixture into milk and let curdle for 30 minutes. Strain through the coffee filter until clear. Chill and serve over ice in a rocks glass.

Finish with a drop of sage oil on the surface.

Cranberry Crimson Julep

Ingredients

2 oz Good Trouble Bourbon

3⁄4 oz cranberry juice reduction or syrup

1⁄2 oz fresh lime juice

1⁄2 oz simple syrup

1 drop of orange blossom water

6–8 fresh mint leaves, torn

Muddle mint with cranberry syrup and lime juice in a shaker. Add bourbon, syrup, and ice; shake well. Fine strain into a chilled coupe or julep cup over crushed ice.

Garnish: slapped mint leaf and floating cranberry or a pinch of pink peppercorn.

Cranberry Syrup Recipe: Simmer 1 cup fresh cranberries with 1⁄2 cup sugar and 1⁄2 cup water until berries burst. Strain, cool.