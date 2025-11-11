Grand Hyatt DFW Airport Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

Facebook

Premier Hotel Located Inside Terminal D at DFW International Airport Honors 20 Year Milestone with Multimillion-Dollar Transformation

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas (November 11, 2025) – Grand Hyatt DFW Airport, the premier hotel exclusively located inside Terminal D at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), celebrates its 20-year anniversary. The hotel is honoring this milestone with a $34 million transformation of the hotel and is expected to be fully completed in early 2026. The multi-phased renovation includes updates to the hotel’s guestrooms and suites, improvements to the expansive event spaces, including the addition of two new rooftop venues, enhancements to the hotel’s restaurant and lounge, a transformed lobby, and added corridors throughout the property.

Grand Hyatt DFW Airport opened in 2005 to provide travelers with premium accommodations for overnight stays, conferences, as well as meetings and events. The hotel features direct access to international Terminal D and Skylink. As the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel located in an airport and the first to be built in Texas, the hotel became the premier airport hotel where guests could relax, enjoy fine dining and craft-cocktails, and experience a comfortable overnight stay before and after their travels.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of memorable guest experiences and extraordinary meeting and events. These past 20 years would not be possible without the guests and Hyatt colleagues that have made the last two decades at Grand Hyatt DFW unforgettable.

On this anniversary, we honor eight colleagues who began working at the hotel when it opened in 2005. Through the years, their combined commitment to the property in food and beverage, events and banquets, housekeeping, and stewarding departments have helped us consistently deliver exceptional service to guests and customers alike,” said Jeff Babcock, general manager, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport. “As we elevate and expand the hotel to accommodate more guests and groups and implement the latest technology, the transformation of the property reinforces its legacy as the premier hotel and event venue within Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.”

Design Evolution & Enhancements

The property’s evolution reflects an aeronautical design that is complemented by the style of the Texas landscape. When guests enter the reimagined hotel, located just steps away from Transportation Security Administration (TSA)’s checkpoint in Terminal D, they will be greeted by an upscale lobby with marble tile flooring, dramatic ceiling finishes with enhanced accent lighting, and artwork created by local artists.

Increasing the number of guestrooms and suites from 298 to 315, accommodations will showcase a color palette that includes subdued greens and shades of natural blues inspired by the colors of the Texas western prairies. Guests will enjoy state-of-the-art technologies including automatic blackout sheers and shades that open when guests enter the rooms, with many offering views overlooking the DFW runways. New modernized bathrooms will include enlarged vanities, showers, and soaking tubs.

The hotel’s reimagined Grand Met Restaurant and Lounge will debut an unmatched culinary

experience that celebrates artisanal traditions with international and modern cuisine. Touting fresh and locally sourced ingredients, the refined dining concept will also feature stylish tables and chairs and an acoustic ceiling designed to keep conversations private and the ambience vibrant. The restaurant will also debut newly designed private and semi-private dining rooms for an enhanced gastronomic experience.

Meeting & Events Reimagined

With more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 6,600-square-foot ballroom, the reimagined venues will provide state-of-the-art technical facilities for corporate meetings, elegant social events, and sophisticated celebrations of any size. The hotel will also unveil a brand-new top-floor executive boardroom, and a one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor rooftop space providing a one-of-a-kind destination overlooking the airport runways.

The hotel’s updated corridors will feature plush carpet with a pattern inspired by the airport’s design and airline flight movements.

For more information or to book a stay at Grand Hyatt DFW, please visit

www.grandhyattdfw.com or call (972) 973-1234 to speak with a reservation specialist.