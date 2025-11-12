Dallas Cowboys Osa Odighizuwa Holds Turkey Giveaway in Duncanville

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dallas Cowboys team captain and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is continuing his annual tradition of giving back to the community with the 2025 Osa Odighizuwa Turkey Giveaway. The event will be held Tuesday, November 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Duncanville High School.

The giveaway will provide 450 free turkeys to local families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. This initiative is organized by The Odighizuwa Foundation, in partnership with Duncanville ISD staff and the Duncanville High School football team.

Duncanville ISD Staff Invited Community Recipients

Duncanville ISD staff have identified and invited families from their network to receive turkeys. Volunteers from each of these organizations—alongside members of the Duncanville football team—will work together to ensure a smooth and successful event.

Osa Odighizuwa has shown a consistent commitment to serving his community both on and off the field. His partnership with Duncanville ISD reflects a shared mission to support families, inspire youth, and build lasting community connections.

Osa Odighizuwa Comments

“This giveaway is about more than turkeys; it’s about showing love and gratitude to the people who make up this community,” said Odighizuwa. “I’m thankful for everyone coming together to make this possible.”

For more information, please contact [email protected].