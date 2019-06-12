Celebrate Independence Day In Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE—The City of Duncanville hosts an incredible day of family-friendly fun to celebrate Independence Day! Guests can enjoy a parade in the morning, then come back in the evening for a night of great music, delicious food and fun for kids and adults of all ages. All events occur on July 4, 2019 near or at Armstrong Park, located at 100 James Collins Blvd.

Independence Day Parade

The Independence Day Parade is facilitated by the Duncanville Lion’s Club and begins at 9:00 am on Thursday, July 4, 2019. The Parade route starts on Wheatland Rd at Freeman St, heads west and turns right on N Main St then ends at N Main St and Freeman St. Residents are welcome to set up blankets and chairs along the parade route to enjoy the fun and creative float entries.

Interested in being part of the Independence Day Parade? Fill out the parade application to enter your float by going to www.duncanville.com!

Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate our country’s Independence at a family-friendly event featuring live music, delicious food, bounce houses, face painters & more! Starting at 6:00 pm at Armstrong Park. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Wristbands required for entry – pick up wristbands at the Recreation Center starting June 10; limit 5 per person and must be 18 or older. Bags and coolers subject to inspection. No alcohol, glass containers, tents, canopies, large umbrellas, non-service animals, personal drones or fireworks allowed. The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 pm.

Vendors & Sponsors

Interested in being part of the Independence Day Celebration as a vendor or sponsor? Fill out the vendor application at www.duncanville.com to participate!

Parking/Shuttle Service

Parking near the event is limited, and residents are encouraged to walk if they live near Armstrong Park. Shuttle Service to and from the Celebration begins at 6:00 pm from the Costco parking lot and will run all evening until the event is over. ADA parking available at City Hall.

