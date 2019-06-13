“Mamma Mia!” Opens at Garland Summer Musicals June 14

Abba’s Broadway blockbuster hit “Mamma Mia,” runs June 14-23 at Garland Summer Musicals. Performances will be in the Brownlee auditorium at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth Street in Garland.

Michael Serrecchia Directs

Critically-acclaimed director/actor Michael Serrecchia will direct “Mamma Mia!” Mark Mullino is the music director, and has invited four other well-known musical directors to join him in the orchestra pit. Scott Eckert will play guitar, while Larry Miller, Jeff Crouse, and Jon Schweikard are on keyboard.

Patty Granville is the producer, and Megan Kelly Bates is the choreographer. Production staff includes: Set Design by Rodney Dobbs; Lighting Design by Scott Guenther; Sound Design by Tyler Payne; and Props Design by Dayna Fries. Stage Manager is Rachel DuPree; Technical Director is Timothy Doyle; Master Carpenter is Joe Murdock; Mason Bunkelman is assistant stage manager and Race Wells is assistant tech director.

“Mamma Mia!” features Cara Statham Serber as Donna; Claire DeJean as Sophie; Megan Kelly Bates as Rosie; and Susan Metzger as Tanya. Pete Puckett is Harry; Greg Hullett is Sam; David Noel is Bill; and Kietraille Sutton is Sky. McKenzie Reece is Lisa, Alejandra Bigio is Ali, and Andrew Nicolas is the Priest.

Ensemble Cast Members

The ensemble includes Nancy Pistilli, Caren Sharpe-Herbst, Alison Leigh, Austin Hines, Toby Burris, and Gena Loe. Also Taylor Summers, Sarah Boone, Reagan Rees, Annie Cahill, Chanie Thomas, Nathan May, and Caleb Frank. Ryan Douglass, Lance McDougall, Caleb Barnett, Nate Frederickson, Ryan Ramirez, Jake Harris, Luis Salazar, Alvaro Carranza, Adam Henley, Kevin Davis, Jr., and Katie Krasovec are also in the ensemble.

Special college credit in the form of scholarships is available through Eastfield College for the cast and crew. For ticket information call the Box Office at 972-205-2790 or buy online at garlandartsboxoffice.com.

The second Show for Garland Summer Musicals 37th Season is “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” July 19-28.

