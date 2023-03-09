Cedar Hill Theatre Qualifies For One Act Play Bi-District Round

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Theatre Department is returning to the UIL Class 6A One Act Play Bi-District Championships for the first time since 2020.

Cedar Hill finished second out of seven schools at the district competition with its One Act Play (OAP) Production of the Greek tragedy, “Medea.”

Maria Luiza Viana won Best Performer at the District Competition.

“She dominated that stage,” Cedar Hill Theatre Director Bethany Kennedy said.

Tyson Smith was named an All-Star Actor, and Treasure Robertson was named Best Stage Technician.

The top three schools advanced to Bi-District, which will take place on March 21 at Waxahachie High School. The schools competing will be Cedar Hill, Waxahachie, Mansfield Legacy, Waco Midway, Hutto and Temple.

The top three in that competition will advance to the Area Round; Cedar Hill is looking to reach Area for the first time in six years.

In 2020, the OAP Bi-District was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, so Cedar Hill Theatre didn’t have the opportunity to perform and/or advance to the Area Round.

“This time, we have to focus on the story and be able to go out there and have fun,” Kennedy said.