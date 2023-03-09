Family Caregivers in Texas Provide $41 Billion in Unpaid Care to Loved Ones

Facebook

Latest AARP research attaches $41 Billion value to the estimated 2.9 Billion hours of unpaid care that family caregivers provided in 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — The unpaid care provided by the 3.1 million caregivers in Texas is valued at $41 billion, according to new state data available in AARP’s latest report in the Valuing the Invaluable series. This is a $6 Billion increase in unpaid contributions since the last report was released in 2019. The report highlights the growing scope and complexity of family caregiving and highlights actions needed to address the many challenges of caring for parents, spouses, and other loved ones.

“Family caregivers play a vital role in Texas’ health care system, whether they care for someone at home, coordinate home health care, or help care for someone who lives in a nursing home,” said AARP Texas State Director Tina Tran. “We want to make sure all family caregivers have the financial, emotional and social support they need, because the care they provide is invaluable both to those receiving it and to their community.”

AARP Texas is fighting and will continue to fight for family caregivers and the loved ones they care for. Right now, AARP is urging the state legislature to support funding for the Lifespan Respite Care Program, which provides respite services for family members who care for a person of any age with a chronic health condition or disability.

Read the full report for national and state-by-state data on the economic value of unpaid care by family and friends.