‘Watch Your Little Longhorn Grow’ at Cedar Hill Pre-K/Kinder Roundup Saturday, April 1

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District would like to invite all prospective Pre-K and Kindergarten Scholars, and their families, to attend the Pre-K and Kinder Showcase from 9 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, April 1 at the following campuses:

Collegiate Prep 975 Pickard Drive

Highlands 131 Sims Drive

High Pointe 1351 High Pointe Lane

Lake Ridge 1020 Lake Ridge Parkway

Plummer 1203 South Clark Road

Waterford Oaks 401 North Waterford Oaks Drive

CHISD offers full-day Pre-K and Kindergarten, a tuition-free program for those who qualify and a tuition-based program for those who do not qualify.

During the Saturday morning event, families will have an opportunity to tour the campus, meet Pre-K and kindergarten staff as well as ask questions of the principals and school administration.

“Research is conclusive that regardless of income or geographic location, scholars who participate in high quality Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten have fewer behavior issues and better social skills,” CHISD Executive Director of Elementary Schools Heath Koenig said.

Pre-K/Kindergarten Enrollment starts on Saturday, April 1. CHISD has provided an enrollment assistance video below:

Cedar Hill ISD has highly qualified and caring teachers, safe and secure schools and a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering & Math (STEM) education and experiences.

CHISD also offers before and after school care at all district elementary schools through the “Right At School Program.”

For more information visit chisd.net/prek