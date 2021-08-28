Cedar Hill Looks Toward Arlington Game After Loss in 2021 Opener

Facebook

One Loss Won’t Stop The Longhorns

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The time for new streaks begins on Friday.

The Cedar Hill High School Football Team held several remarkable streaks that would be the envy of most North Texas high school football programs.

The Longhorns had won 13 consecutive regular season home games, dating back to 2017 and nine consecutive home wins, dating back to 2018.

Even with Friday’s 42-29 home loss to Rockwall in the season opener, the Longhorns have won 16 of their past 18 games.

Cedar Hill junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. scored three touchdowns in his starting debut, passing for 103 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 61 yards and two scores.

Friday They’ll Face Arlington at Globe Life

The Longhorns (0-1) graduated more than 50 players from a team that reached the UIL Class 6A Division II Championship Game.

Junior Jaylen Jenkins rushed for a team-high 86 yards in a touchdown in his starting debut, while new starters, junior Joshua Manley (three receptions for 56 yards) and senior Miles Rhoden (two receptions for 15 yards) helped give the Longhorns a 23-19 halftime lead.

The Longhorns intercepted Rockwall quarterback Braedyn Locke four times and won the turnover battle, 5-1. They held the Yellow Jackets to 123 passing yards but couldn’t contain Zach Hernandez, who rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Cedar Hill will host Arlington (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Last season, the Longhorns overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Arlington, 28-21, at Globe Life Park (now known as Choctaw Stadium) in Arlington.