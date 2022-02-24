Cedar Hill ISD Two Hour Delay Tomorrow

Cedar Hill ISD will have a delayed start on Friday February 25, 2022 to allow for the winter precipitation to melt Friday morning.

Elementary and Middle School – 9:30am – 3:00pm

Collegiate Academy & High School – 10:30am -3:45pm

Cedar Hill High School – 10:30am – 3:45pm

Breakfast will not be served, lunch service times will be shifted.

Buses will run routes on the 2 hour delay

Right at School will NOT offer before school care, after school care will be available

Assessments originally planned for 2.24 will be rescheduled at a later date to be determined

After school activities will continue as planned for Friday 2.24.

The HS track meet scheduled for Saturday is cancelled.

