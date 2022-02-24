DART Maintains Suspended Rail and Limited Bus Service Through Friday

Facebook

Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans

Due to the continuing weather conditions across North Texas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is maintaining Operating Scenario 2 of their Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans through the end of service on Friday, February 25. DART rail operations remain suspended and DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule from 5:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

DART operations teams are working diligently to complete inspections and make necessary repairs to the light rail right-of-way with the goal of returning to regular service on Saturday morning. Final determination of the service schedule will be confirmed Friday afternoon. Riders should continue to verify travel changes on the DART website or by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

With the current forecast of refreezing of roadways and over passes this evening, riders should expect delays until noon tomorrow when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

DART will continue to operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at www.dart.org/winterweather. Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District (CBD), Route 560/960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.

DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate regular weekday service tomorrow. More information is available at https://trinityrailwayexpress.org/.

The Dallas Streetcar will not operate at this time, but there will be a shuttle bus running to and from EBJ Union Station and the Bishop Arts District, making all stops.

GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Information about GoLink services is available at www.dart.org/riding/GoLink.asp.

All DART Paratransit subscription trips for Friday, February 25 will be canceled with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment). To check the status of a trip visit www.dart.org/ridepara or call 214-515-7272.

To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, the following DART transit centers will be available from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. DART staff will be at each location to allow riders into the transit center.

Addison Transit Center

Arapaho Center Station

Buckner Station

Central Business District (CBD) West Transfer Center

Central Business District (CBD) East Transfer Center

Downtown Garland Station

Downtown Irving/Heritage Crossing Station

J.B. Jackson, Jr. Transit Center

Lake June Station

Ledbetter Station

Parker Road Station

South Garland Transit Center

Cockrell Hill Transfer Location will be available between 6:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Due to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Directive which remains in place through March 18, a CDC approved face mask must be worn over the mouth and nose by passengers, operators and contractors at all times. Social distancing will also be enforced.

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees. More information about DART’s Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans is available at www.dart.org/winterweather.