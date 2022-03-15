Cedar Hill ISD to Hold Annual Report Public Hearing

Facebook

On Monday, March21, 2022, Cedar Hill ISD will hold its Annual Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Cedar Hill ISD School Board. The meeting will take place at the Cedar Hill Government Center located at 285 Uptown Blvd. Cedar Hill TX, 75104. The purpose of this meeting it to review the information contained in the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) as well as several other state released data points for the school district. This is a public hearing and is open for all to attend.