Profile: Midlothian City Council Member Walter Darrach

Focus Daily News: What elected official seat do you sit in?

Walter Darrach: I sit on the Midlothian City Council, Place 2.

FDN: How long have you sat in that seat?

WD: I was elected on may 20, 2020.

FDN: What is your main goal as a city council member during this term?

WD: I want to help navigate implementation of the voter-approved bond projects (new City Hall/Public Library, Public Safety Facility, and Recreation Center), while holding true to the community’s interest in maintaining Midlothian’s “small-town” charm.

FDN: What made you decide to get into politics?

WD: With the growth of the DFW metroplex, it seemed as though running from the expansion and development was a fleeting solution. Because I really love Midlothian, I decided the best way to influence the direction of our community is to stay involved.

FDN: What have been some of the surprises?

WD: When I became a councilman, I was surprised, as I am sure most citizens would be, to learn about the many teams of people who serve on other boards and commissions and the vast amount of work they do to benefit our city limits.

FDN: What have been your challenges?

WD: Coming from private business where the name of the game is quick problem-solving, I have had to adjust to the fact that the government framework requires many steps and progress sometimes seems slow. While this may be a challenge, I have come to understand that this is often required, not only to ensure that the city follows regulations, but also seeks input from all stakeholders in order to ensure the best and highest use of tax dollars.

FDN: Where do you see the city going in the next few years and how will you contribute to that?

WD: I think the next five to seven years will certainly determine our 20- to 30-year trajectory. I think the massive influx of new residents will undoubtedly change the identity of our city. It is my hope, that even though we change, we do not stray from the things that make Midlothian attractive to newcomers, as well as those who already live here.