Cedar Hill ISD Workout Wednesdays Challenge Kids To Stay Fit

CHISD Workout Wednesdays Offer Creative Ways To Stay Fit

Cedar Hill, TX – With the unforeseen circumstances of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), one Cedar Hill elementary school Physical Education teacher came up with a creative idea to ensure scholar fitness that complies with social distancing.

Shelly Williamson, a PE Teacher at Plummer Elementary School, distributed approximately 80 free jump ropes to families who picked up lunch for their children at the campus this week. The district had some jump ropes on hand and others were donated by the American Heart Association.

Williamson, along with Cedar Hill ISD Director of Athletics Melanie Benjamin, decided to expand upon the jump rope donations with a weekly “Workout Wednesday” activity at all CHISD locations where meals will be distributed.

“It’s activities for them to take home to do with their families,” Williamson said.

It officially starts on Wednesday, March 25. A Physical Education teacher at each of the four campuses will hand out 250 bags filled with chalk and a “PE Packet” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. totaling 1,000 bags.

The locations are:

Plummer Elementary (Door #5)

High Pointe Elementary (Door #11)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

“I applaud Ms. Williamson’s creativity and innovation during this critical time,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “Social distancing is an important priority right now, and if physical fitness can take place within it, it is a positive outcome for scholars.”

The jump rope idea stemmed from a lesson that Williamson’s class had been working on prior to Spring Break.

“My campus was in the middle of a jump rope unit when we left for Spring Break, and my kids were loving it,” Williamson said. “I thought that it would be a great idea to put a jump rope in the lunch bag for the scholars.”

In addition to the Workout Wednesday Program, Williamson has already taken some of her PE lessons virtual.

“I have done a video about juggling grocery bags and my scholars are posting theirs as well,” Williamson said.

