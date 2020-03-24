14 New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

UPDATE: Dallas County Judge Jenkins says Dallas county needs retired nurses and doctors willing to help. Any retired physicians and nurses who would be willing and able to join our efforts to combat #COVID19 in Dallas County, please email:

Volunteer@dallas-cms.org

COVID-19 DCHHS Summary_032320_HANDALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 24, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 14 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 169. The fifth death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. This individual had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

Please see COVID-19 DCHHS Summary_032320_HAN. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I want to thank all of our residents for your courage and sacrifice. You are safer at home. By everyone following the “Stay Home Stay Safe” order we will save lives together and return to normal sooner,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The case count at the following link will only include county residents:

https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Most employees who work within the City of Dallas have a right to paid sick leave. Employees of private businesses and nonprofits with six or more employees in Dallas can use their paid sick leave when they are sick or to care for sick family members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

Additional information is available at the following websites:

· CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

· CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

· DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

· DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

