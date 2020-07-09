Grand Prairie Renames Robert E. Lee Elementary School

Robert E. Lee Elementary School To Be Renamed

GRAND PRAIRIE – The Grand Prairie ISD voted last week to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School. On the heels of the unanimous adoption of a Racial Equity Resolution, the GPISD Board of Trustees held a called meeting last week to discuss the possible renaming of the elementary school.

By a unanimous vote, the Board adopted a sweeping resolution that commits the Trustees and the Superintendent of Schools to take action. The resolution calls for equity and cultural bias training as well as the formation of a Racial Equity Committee comprised of Board-appointed community members and at least two Board members.

“This resolution is about action,” said Board President Aaron King. “Our Board is committed to modeling behaviors and practices that will ensure we’re part of the larger solution for our students, their families, our staff, and community.”

The board had previously discussed this in October 2017 but took no action at that time.

“The Board feels that this is an important issue that needs to be addressed in a timely manner,” said GPISD Board President Aaron King. “Our goal is to ensure that we are doing everything in our power to create an inclusive environment for every child, their families, and our staff.”

The original school building was built in 1942. It was the first junior high school in the district. In 1955 the school was named name Robert E. Lee Elementary. There is no deadline to rename the school and the Board is overseeing the process per Board Policy CW (LOCAL).

Lee Elementary is located at 401 E. Grand Prairie Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75051.

GPISD Looks Forward To School Reopening

“Our intent is to open school as previously scheduled on August 17 – but while providing great educational opportunities for students is a priority, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” said Superintendent of Schools Linda Ellis. “Our staff is working diligently to ensure a safe and engaging learning environment be it in a classroom or online.”

Also noted in the resolution is previous action taken by the Board in December 2019. This action approves an African American Studies course to begin in the fall of 2020. Grand Prairie ISD is among the first group of districts in the state to offer this course.

There will be a called meeting on Monday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m.. The purpose of the meeting is to consider taking action to rename the school.

The full text of the resolution may be found on the GPISD website at www.gpisd.org.

