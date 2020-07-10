Democratic Primary Runoff Election Voting Information

Important Information for Upcoming Tuesday July 14, 2020 Democratic Primary Runoff Election

Special Voting Options on Election Day Dallas, Texas

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Texas will hold the Democratic Primary Runoff Election.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Dallas County Elections at 469-627-VOTE (8683). For candidate related information, please contact the Democratic Party directly at 214-821-8331.

(1) CURBSIDE VOTING ON ELECTION DAY

If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place without assistance or likelihood of injury to his or her health, the voter is eligible to receive their ballot at the entrance or curb of the polling place. Phone number will provided at the curb to alert judge curbside voting is requested. The polling place workers will give voting the curbside instructions. Curbside voting is available at any Vote Center location during the hours of 7:00am- 7:00pm. Curbside Voting will also be available at the Dallas County Elections office building, at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas TX, 75247 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, below are the link to the Vote Centers available to you. For additional information, please call 214-819-6359.

Election Day Vote Centers:

https://dall1229.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7b17fc5166f74fde991c7ed3a77ef24a

(2) LATE BALLOT

A Voter who becomes sick or disabled on or after Wednesday, July 1, 2020 may vote a late ballot if the sickness of disability prevents the voter from appearing at the polling place without the likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring his or her health. An application to vote the late ballot option must be submitted no later than, 5:00PM for Democratic Primary Runoff Election Day, July 14, 2020. (Texas Election Code §§102.001 & 102.003).

(3) LATE BALLOT DUE TO DEATH IN FAMILY

A voter who will be absent from THEIR County of residence due to a death of an immediate family member occurring on or after Thursday, July 9, 2020, may apply for a late ballot also. Monday, July 13, 2020, is the last day to submit an application and vote a late ballot by personal appearance due to death in immediate family that occurred on or after Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Sec. 103.003)

