Cedar Hill Football Releases Updated 2020 Schedule

Cedar Hill Football 2020 Season Opens On October 2

(CEDAR HILL, TX) The Cedar Hill High School Football Team has released its updated 2020 schedule, which has been amended due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Longhorns will play a scrimmage against fellow Best Southwest district, Lancaster, on September 25 at LHS.

They’ll open the regular season on October 2 at Lewisville Hebron, a game that has been added to the schedule. Due to the Pandemic, the Longhorns will no longer make non-district visits to Rockwall or Arlington, respectively.

Due to current COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions stadium attendance will be limited to 50% capacity for home games. In a proactive move, CHISD has installed cameras with plans to livestream home football games, so fans unable to attend can watch from home. The games will be available to watch live on NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations), nfhs.org.

Hebron finished 8-3 last season, losing to Denton Guyer, 50-30, in the first round of the playoffs. Cedar Hill, which finished 9-3, lost to Guyer the following week, 50-41.

Excited About Football Season

Cedar Hill fourth-year head coach Carlos Lynn said the players and coaches are grateful for the opportunity to have a season.

“We haven’t honed in on Lewisville Hebron yet, but we will,” Lynn said.

The Longhorns will open their home schedule in their non-district finale vs. Allen on October 9. Allen finished 11-1 last season, falling to Rockwall, 60-59, in the second round of the playoffs.

Cedar Hill, the two-time defending 7-6A Champion, will have a bye before opening 7-6A Competition vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge on October 23, which will also be the Homecoming Game. The Longhorns defeated Lake Ridge, 28-24, last season.

CHHS will host DeSoto on Nov. 13 in the “Battle of Belt Line.”

Cedar Hill will host Waco Midway on Senior Night (November 27) and wrap up the regular season at Mansfield High on December 3.

