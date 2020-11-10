Cedar Hill Boys Basketball Tips Off Saturday

Cedar Hill Returns With Plenty Of Talent On The Roster

Cedar Hill Returns With Plenty Of Talent On The Roster

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill High School head boys basketball coach Corey Chism is excited about his second season at his alma mater.

Chism, a Cedar Hill Class of 2000 Graduate who played for the late, great David Milson, more than doubled the Longhorns’ win total from six to 13 in his first season.

The Longhorns defeated 6A playoff teams Longview and McAllen Rowe, and lost to rival DeSoto, 49-45.

Cedar Hill graduated all five starters but returns five senior lettermen as the program prepares for the 2020-2021 season opener at 4:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Dallas Roosevelt, which finished 8-19 last season.

“We are very excited with this particular group of scholar-athletes,” Chism said. “These players have certain tangibles that we feel will make for a very successful season. They have a lot of qualities that fit our style of play and what we want to do systematically.”

Seniors Quencher Price and Jayden Lockett will lead the way for the Longhorns, who play four of their first five games at home.

Chism said junior Jason Justice has the potential to be one of the best guards in the state of Texas.

“We are expecting a multitude of players to step into the role of “Team Leader” for this season,” Chism said. “As a program, we want each and every player to feel that they have certain leadership qualities that will greatly benefit the team as a whole.”

Thirteen Non-Conference Games

The Longhorns will have a total of 13 non-conference games before they begin District 6A-11 Competition at 1:30 p.m. on January 2 vs. Waco.

“District 11-6A is the most competitive District in the great state of Texas,” Chism said. “The 2020-2021 District season will be extremely competitive. This particular District is filled with some very talented Scholar-Athletes, programs with a lot of tradition and has some great coaches within it. With that being said, we fully expect to be right in the playoff mix, and it is a goal of ours to be one of the top teams in the District this upcoming season.”

Cedar Hill last reached the playoffs in 2017-2018, losing to Killeen Ellison, 54-52, in the first round. The Longhorns’ last district championship came in 2016-2017.

Some of the Cedar Hill Football players will transition to basketball after the season, but Chism is hoping the Longhorn Football Team enjoys as much success as possible.

“There are currently a few members of our football program who we are really looking forward to coming out for basketball after the completion of their football season,” Chism said. “We have a very talented football program so with that being said, we are not expecting to receive them until sometime in January after the State Championship Football Game, which hopefully they will be participating in and hopefully winning.”

