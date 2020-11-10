Park Manor in DeSoto Named Best Nursing Home

Park Manor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in DeSoto has been named the best nursing home in the Best Southwest area by Focus Daily News readers. This is the ninth time since 2011 for their facility to be honored as Best Nursing Home in the Readers’ Choice Awards.

Celisse Rideaux has been Park Manor’s Administrator for eleven months now. She has been a licensed Nursing Home Administrator for eight years.

Rideaux said, “It has been an honor to work in DeSoto, where I was raised. My mother is also a nursing home administrator, so you can say I followed in her footsteps. At Park Manor, our staff truly care for the residents, and we provide a family atmosphere. We provide quality of care and a peace of mind.

Park Manor Staff Members

Park Manor has a total of 117 full time and part time staff members, which includes their contracted services. Lula Jimerson is Director of Nursing at Park Manor.

There are currently 85 residents at the facility. Since Gov. Abbott lifted some restrictions on nursing home visit for the state, Rideaux says they have started allowing scheduled caregiver visitation for families and friends of their residents.

The Park Manor website highlights some of the facility’s services.

24-hour Skilled Nursing

Rehabilitation Services

Wound Care Program

Respite/Vacation Care Program

Secure Unit

Rehabilitative Care

Post Stroke Program

Post Total Joint Replacement

Specialized Skin & Wound Care

IV Therapy

Pain Management

Dementia Related Programming

Cognitive & Perceptual Retraining

Podiatry Services

“Our team of health care professionals is led by a licensed administrator and includes our medical director, consultant pharmacist and consultant dietician. From the director of nurses and our rehabilitation staff, to the activity director and social worker, our staff works to address the special needs of each patient.”

“Our rehabilitation unit features a separate focus. Our fully-equipped, rehabilitation gym is staffed by physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists. While many of our patients are able to return home, our goal is to get every patient functioning at their highest level and capability.”

Park Manor Health Care & Rehabilitation Center is located at 207 East Parkerville Road in DeSoto. For more information, call 972-230-1000.

