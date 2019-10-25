By The Horns Puts Halloween Center Stage

It may be a few days early, but Trick or Treaters and their families are invited to come out to By the Horns brewing for their Halloween party next Saturday. Mansfield’s new favorite restaurant and beer garden invites everyone in the family, including their four-legged fur babies, to join the all-day festivities. Trick or Treating, costume contests and specialty drinks are all on the menu.

A kid’s costume contest kicks off at 1 p.m. The best-dressed child will receive a $100 gift card to By the Horns—good only if they agree to share with their parents!

At 2:30 p.m. join the brewery tour, where you can see how the magic happens. In this case, the magic is “brewed” by Brewmaster Justin Meyers. Learn how he turns raw ingredients into delicious beers. Some favorite brews on tap are Belgian Pale Ale, Fest Bier, Brown Ale, Hefeweizen, American IPA, and Helles Lager.

Brewmaster Justin’s “assistant brewmaster” is his pup, Charli. They craft their beer in the 400-Year-old German style Justin learned through extensive training in Bavaria.

Costume Contest Gone to the Dogs

At 4 p.m., the family dogs will take center stage for a costume contest of their own. So, deck your dog out in their scariest, funniest or most adorable costume. The best-dressed dog wins another$100 gift card. Obviously, the card is meant to be shared with their family members.

Kids can trick-or-treat at each venue in the complex! They will receive sugary treats from their close friends and neighbors at Tacos & Avocados and Twisted Root.

All through the day Oct. 26, adults can enjoy specialty cocktails served in their very own jack-o-lantern. By the Horns is located at 109 South Main Street in downtown Mansfield.

Enjoy live music every Friday and Saturday night from 7-10 p.m. at By the Horns. They are also available for private parties and for tours of the brewery by emailing gm@bythehornsbrewing.com.

For more information please visit bythehornsbrewing.com.

