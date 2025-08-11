Bull in a China Shop Delights Duncanville Audiences

Facebook

Bull in a China Shop, a hilarious comedy written by G. B. Gilford, has been delighting Duncanville Community Theatre audiences since their production opened on Aug. 7. Directed by Joe Skrivanek, Bull in a China Shop ends its two-week run Aug. 14-16.

Plot Synopsis

When a houseful of sweet little old ladies (residents of a boarding house for older ladies at 909 Sycamore Street) discover that a handsome bachelor lives across the street, they are thrilled. When they learn that he is none other than Detective Dennis O’Finn, of Homicide, they are faced with the problem of how to attract his attention. The answer is simplicity itself: a nice, genteel homicide with a cup of tea as the murder weapon. When a brash young woman reporter begins to suspect the truth, she becomes the next target. O’Finn is terribly embarrassed to discover that he himself is the motive for these madcap goings-on.

Director Skrivanek has assembled a large ensemble cast for the DCT production, featuring James McKey as Detective Dennis O’Finn. The boarding house ladies are Heather Winkelman as Miss Hildegarde; Dawn McCallum as Miss Birdie; Juana Tate as Miss Amantha; Wendy Acosta as Miss Nettie; and Jo Nell Cates as Miss Elizabeth. Clark Hackney plays Kramer, also a detective; and Jeremy Koontz and Joe Skrivanek are Stretcher Bearers. Erin Lee Golden is Jane Rogers, a nosy reporter; and Steve Kasachkoff is Johnson.

Production Crew for Bull in a China Shop

Lorelai Issokson as Production Manager and Lighting Operator; and Rober Cedeno, Jr. as Sound Operator. Joe Skrivanek is Master Carpenter, with Rebecca Hackney as Scenic Artist. Production workers include Wendy Acosta, Erin Lee Golden, Clark Hackney, Rebecca Hackney, Anson Horton, James McKey, Kaden Richardson, Joe Skrivanek, Sara Vonder Hoya, Heather Winkelman, and Tucker Winkelman.

Amy Jackson is Executive Director and Heather Winkelman-McKey is Associate Director of Duncanville Community Theatre, and Joe Skrivanek is Technical Coordinator.

All performances of Bull in a China Shop are held at 106 S. Main Street in Duncanville. Tickets are priced at $16 each, and there are still seats available for the Aug. 14, 15 and 16 performances. For reservations, email [email protected] or call the Box Office at 972-780-5707.