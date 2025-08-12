Jose Antonio Marquina-Bonilla, Honduran Man Wanted for Child Sex Crimes, Captured in Dallas

Facebook

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Jose Antonio Marquina-Bonilla was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 3. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid for his arrest.

Jose Antonio Marquina-Bonilla, 33, a criminal illegal immigrant from Honduras, was taken into custody near an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas. Working in coordination with DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and Grapevine Police Department Detectives, Dallas Police Department Officers took him into custody following a traffic stop. Marquina-Bonilla had been wanted by the Grapevine Police Department since June 2025 for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Marquina-Bonilla was deported from the United States in 2016 after being encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona. In October 2023, he was arrested by the Grapevine Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, convicted and subsequently deported to Honduras again the following month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Following that deportation, Marquina-Bonilla returned to Texas and is believed to have started sexually abusing a young child in November 2024. More information on Marquina-Bonilla’s capture can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 15 sex offenders and 12 criminal illegal immigrants—with $34,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.