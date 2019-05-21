“Bright Star” Opens At The Firehouse Theatre

The regional premiere of “Bright Star,” written by our fellow Texans Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, will be presented by The Firehouse Theatre May 23-June 9. Tyler Jeffrey Adams will direct the Firehouse production. Local favorite Lucy Shea returns from Chicago to star in the production.

The musical, inspired by real life events from the 1940s, first premiered on Broadway in 2016. The show’s poignant tale of love and redemption is underlined by a Grammy-nominated bluegrass score.

Director Adams said, “Bright Star shines its light on a strong woman faced with an overwhelming journey. It beautifully captures the heart of bluegrass roots in an epic journey, creatively told through a strong ensemble of actors and musicians. Bright Star is a feel-good musical that everyone should see.”

Cast Members

The cast of “Bright Star” includes Lucy Shea as Alice Murphy, Jason Craig West as Billy Cane, Sonny Franks* as Daddy Cane, Alex Branton as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Neil Rogers as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Sara Shelby-Martin as Mama Murphy, Martin Guerra-West as Papa Murphy, Emily Emmett as Margo Crawford, Morgan Maxey as Lucy Grant, Gabriel Ethridge as Daryl Ames, and Aaron Gallagher as Stanford Adams. Aubrey Ferguson, Emily Grove, Kelly Holmes, Thi Le, Daniel Mooney, Darnell Robinson Jr, and Marcos Villegas are featured in the ensemble.

*Denotes member of Actors Equity Association.

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14, available at the Box Office (972-620-3747) or online at thefirehousetheatre.com. Special ticket pricing available for groups and students. Tickets are $28 for adults, $24 for seniors, $20 for students, and $14 on preview nights.

The Firehouse Theatre is an award-winning theatre company performed in historic Firehouse #1 located in vibrant Farmers Branch. The Firehouse Theatre produces eight mainstage shows each year, as well as three Firehouse JR. productions.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thefirehousetheatre.com or call the box office at 972-620-3747.

Photography Jason Anderson at Pendleton Photography.

