BREAKING NEWS Area School Closures

CEDAR HILL ISD

Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and well-being of our scholars and staff, we have made the proactive decision to close ALL #CHISD schools until Monday, March 23, 2020.

DUNCANVILLE ISD

Duncanville ISD is extending spring break by one additional week based on the growing concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19)Spring break was already scheduled for March 16-20, during which Duncanville ISD will be closed and additional deep cleaning of our schools, offices and buses will take place. The following week, March 23-27, we will remain closed to minimize health and safety risks to our families, employees and community.

Starting Friday, March 13, all extracurricular activities will be canceled. That includes athletics, fine arts, clubs and other student activities, and any event scheduled in school district facilities. In addition, students and staff will not travel to other locations to compete or attend events.

