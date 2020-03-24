Waffle House Index Red, With 365 Waffle Houses CLOSED

When Disneyland announced they were closing, something they’ve only done three other times in history, Facebook users said “its getting real.”

But for those of you that prefer the Waffle House Index, it’s a full on Waffle House Code Red. For those of you that don’t know, the Waffle House Index was created by FEMA to determine the effect of a storm and the likely scale of assistance required for disaster recovery. The popular chain has a reputation for remaining open through severe weather like impending hurricanes, and if they are forced to close, the reopen quickly.

Waffle Houses are divided into three color codes:

Green – fully functioning

Yellow – limited menu

Red – closed, which means bad news.

No, they haven’t closed all locations…yet. But as of today, Waffle House has temporarily closed 365 locations, with 1627 restaurants remaining open. But with states and cities introducing shelter in place orders, Waffle House is experiencing difficulty serving those scattered, smothered and covered hash browns.

Many locations are staying open with carryout orders only. For the locations that are open, Waffle House is taking extra precautions to protect their staff and customers.

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, Waffle House® restaurants have been serving Good Food Fast® since 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates more than 1,800 restaurants in 25 states and is the world’s leading server of waffles, t-bone steaks, hashbrowns, cheese ‘n eggs, country ham, pork chops and grits.

Most of the closings are in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and around the Gulf Coast.

So, if you find yourself craving a patty melt, fried eggs or scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns, you might want to call your location to see if they are one of the locations that’s temporarily closed.

