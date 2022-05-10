Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) at Dallas Arboretum May 14

Facebook

Black Heritage Celebration (BHC), presented by Bank of America at the Dallas Arboretum, is May 14-15. The second annual BHC spotlights the unique talents, art, and businesses from the local black community. The event is open to the public, and is included in the general admission to the Dallas Arboretum.

“We are excited to bring this amazing event back to the Dallas community for a second year and expand it to an entire weekend,” said Linda Todd, Dallas Arboretum board member and Black Heritage Celebration committee chairperson. “This is a special opportunity to experience the beauty of our local black culture amidst the beautiful backdrop of the Dallas Arboretum.”

BHC features an array of activities for the entire family to enjoy. An “Art of Fashion” show will showcase the works of local black designers like Donna Rose, Aundrea Love, Pink Lucy, and others. Guests will be entertained by lively performances from the award-winning Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Bishop Arts Theater Center. Musical selections will be performed by the Don Diego Band and Clover the Violinist.

Enjoy cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, a vendor exhibit with more than 40 Black-owned businesses, and the opportunity to explore the Dallas Arboretum’s many gardens and exhibits.

BHC Art Exhibit

An art exhibit coordinated by the South Dallas Cultural Center will feature a curated collection of art from local African American galleries in the DeGolyer House. Artists include Emmanuel Gillespie of Pencil on Paper Gallery; Barbara and James Mason of Msanii House Gallery; Nitasha Johnson of South Dallas Cultural Center; and Sharidyn Barnes, Jennifer Monet Cowley, and Kumiko Johnson of Daisha Board Gallery.

On Sunday, a designer and entrepreneur showcase is themed The Power of Black Heritage: The Elegance of Black Hair. Two panel discussions start at 12 p.m. Part 1: The CROWN Act: A conversation with Tashara Parker, Emmy-award winning journalist, and Texas State Rep. Rhetta Bowers (District 113). Part 2 at 1p.m. is A Black Heritage Gardenside Chat with Mahisha Dellinger, CEO and founder of CURLS, moderated by Parker.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online at dallasarboretum.org/, or by calling 214-515-6615.

“The Black Heritage Celebration is a unifying event that brings people from all backgrounds and cultures together to enjoy a weekend of great fashion, music, entertainment, shopping and so much more, “said Todd. “I encourage everyone to come out to enjoy all of the great hidden gems that are nestled here in our own backyard.”

Black Heritage Celebration Host Committee

The Black Heritage Celebration planning host committee consists of Linda Todd (chairperson), Marissa Horne, Tiffaney Hunter, Janet Jack, Katrina Keyes, Willow Sanchez, Celia Walker, Maurice West and Z.L. Williams.

This year’s honorary council includes LaJuana Barton; Trudy Bourgeois; Dr. Chandra Brown; Neisha Strambler Butler; Richie Butler; Bryan Carter; Stephanie Carter; Mahisha Dellinger; Sharron Evans-Jackson; Dr. Arlene J. Ford, Ph.D; LaChon Jacobs; Dean Jones; The Honorable Racquel Jones; April Leonard; Wilton Munnings; Tim and Venita Owens; Christopher P. Reynolds; The Honorable Toni Rose; Rodriqua Ross; James and Deidre Summers; and Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime admission is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 purchased online. For more information please visit dallasarboretum.org.