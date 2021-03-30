Best Southwest/Ellis County Bond Election Overview for May 2021 Election  

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Cities in the Best Southwest and Ellis County will not only be electing city council and school board seats on the May ballot, but there will also be a number of bond election and proposition items that various cities are asking residents to consider.

Ferris

City of Ferris Proposition A

The current term of office for each duly elected alderman is two (2) years. Shall the term of office for each duly elected alderman to serve be three (3) years?

City of Ferris, Texas Bond Proposition A

The issuance of $3,500,000 bonds by the City of Ferris, Texas for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, equipping or enlarging public safety facilities in the city including the construction of a fire station, and the levying of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest thereon.

City of Ferris, Texas Bond Proposition B

The issuance of $7,000,000 bonds by the City of Ferris, Texas for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, installing, equipping or enlarging a fiber optic cable system to provide broadband internet service, and the levying of taxes sufficient to pay the principal and interest thereon.

Grand Prairie

City of Grand Prairie, Texas Proposition A

The issuance of $75,000,000 general obligation bonds for promoting economic development within the city and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

Maypearl

City of Maypearl Proposition A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Maypearl, Texas at the rate of one fourth (1/4th) of the one percent (1%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition for the tax is reauthorized.

Midlothian

City of Midlothian, Texas Proposition A

The issuance of $46,000,000 tax bonds by the City of Midlothian for constructing and equipping a public safety and police headquarters building and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

City of Midlothian, Texas Proposition B

The issuance of $25,000,000 tax bonds by the City of Midlothian for constructing and equipping a municipal civic building to contain city hall and a public library and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

City of Midlothian, Texas Proposition C

The issuance of $19,000,000 tax bonds by the City of Midlothian for constructing and equipping a public recreation center and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

City of Midlothian, Texas Proposition D

The issuance of $35,575,000 tax bonds by the City of Midlothian for city street and road improvements and levying a tax sufficient to make the payments of principal and interest thereon.

Waxahachie

Waxahachie Independent School District Proposition A

The issuance of $127,000,000 of bonds by the Waxahachie Independent School District for school facilities and to purchase necessary sites for school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 5 Special Election

ESD No. 5 Proposition A

Authorizing an increase in the maximum ad valorem tax rate that Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 5 may impose on property within the District to a rate not to exceed ten cents ($0.10) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation.

ESD No. 5 Proposition B

The adoption of a local sales and use tax in Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 5 at a rate not to exceed two percent (2%) in any location in the District.

Comments

comments