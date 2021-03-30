Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarships

Share via: 0 Shares 0





(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District Education Foundation (CHEF) is continuing its mission to support education by providing resources to inspire CHISD staff and impact student lives.

They are announcing their line up of scholarships available to current CHISD scholars, CHEF will continue its Education Foundation Senior Scholarship and expand financial options for seniors.

CHEF will add two privately funded scholarships this year – the Committed to Community Excellence – A Scholarship Created by Tolu Opeloye, Cedar Hill High School Class of 2004, and the Evangeline Paige Sudhalter Memorial Scholarship.

“We are very grateful for the generosity of our donors and community members who made these scholarships possible,” CHEF Executive Director Denise Root said.

The Education Foundation Scholarship will go to one CHISD Class of 2021 Senior who has a minimum grade point average of 2.0.

Opeloye, who founded, owns and operates a healthcare company in Houston, will award two $1,500 scholarships for two CHISD Class of 2021 Scholar Athletes who commit to starting a community service project. The applicants will need a minimum of a 2.7 grade point average.

More information about the scholarship is available at: https://www.chisd.net/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&ModuleInstanceID=19252&ViewID=7b97f7ed-8e5e-4120-848f-a8b4987d588f&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=29315&PageID=14706

The Sudhalter Memorial Scholarship was started by CHISD Communications Coordinator Michael Sudhalter, and his wife, Whitney, in honor of their daughter, Evangeline, who was stillborn in November 2015.

Two CHISD Class of 2021 Scholars who have a 2.7 GPA and plan to study medicine or counseling will each receive a $250 scholarship.

Here’s more information about this scholarship:

https://www.chisd.net/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&ModuleInstanceID=19252&ViewID=7b97f7ed-8e5e-4120-848f-a8b4987d588f&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=29514&PageID=14706

For more information about these scholarships, log on to: https://www.chisd.net/domain/2999

