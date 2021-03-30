Twisted Sisters Taphouse Midlothian Plans To Open Summer 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Twisted Sisters Taphouse To Offer Texas Craft Beer & Pizza

Sometimes it pays to be a little twisted.

And that is what Amanda Kyle Hugdahl and Rachel Kyle Farnan are counting on when they open their new business in Midlothian this summer, Twisted Sisters Tap House.

“The name Twisted Sisters Tap House came from being, well…. a little twisted,” Amanda said with a laugh. “Let us explain. Rachel and I love to have a good time, no matter if the laughs are joining in with us or at us. We know time on this earth is not guaranteed and we choose to live it by not taking things or ourselves too seriously. Our God-given talent is the art of ‘smart assery.’

Twisted Sisters will be specializing in Texas craft beer and wine, with crowlers and growlers to go. They will also be serving Neapolitan Style Oven Brick Pizza.

“This is our first business. We do not have all the answers, but we are here for the challenge. We have a passion for people, so how can we fail?” Rachel said. “We chose a taphouse and pizzeria because we wanted a local watering hole to meet family and friends with a cool atmosphere.

“Also, Amanda’s recent trip to Italy with her husband last September helped influence the pizza concept. We want to give our customers the experience of fresh ingredients and the art of making each pizza your own. We want this place to be authentic, chic, and of course, a great time.”

Save

Construction Starts Soon

The pandemic put a kink in their opening timeline, but they are eager to shift into the next level. Building construction is set to start very soon, and Rachel said the community is excited as well.

“The response from our community has been overwhelming with such awesome support,” she said. “Amanda’s husband, Steve, is a businessman. He owns his own construction company, so he has been a huge help with bringing the Twisted Sisters vision to reality.”

They realize they are entering into an industry that has typically, throughout history, been associated with males. To that, Amanda said, “Women like beer, too.”

“We love tasting and getting a say in what gets put on tap, along with the wines, too, of course. We are running the show and we like it. Women are the future pal, didn’t you know?”

Amanda and Steve moved to Midlothian about three years ago. She said they love how it is still small and quaint. Also, she said there is no place in the city with their concept.

“We wanted to give an option of staying awhile in our cozy establishment or take it all home to enjoy just the same,” she said.

And, if as expected, their business venture is a success, you could see more Twisted Sisters Tap Houses around.

“We would love to see Twisted Sisters Tap House in more cities,” Rachel said. “Our concept and the atmosphere we are trying to create is something we would love for the rest of the Metroplex to enjoy in their own neighborhoods.”

Stay tuned to the Twisted Sisters Taphouse Facebook page for information on when they’ll open.

