AT&T Accepting Artist Applications for Elevator Project

2019/2020 Elevator Project Now Accepting Applications

AT&T Performing Arts Center is accepting artist applications for Elevator Project through Feb. 3. Qualified organizations should apply online at attpac.org/elevatorprojectapply by noon that day. Elevator Project presents small, emerging and/or culturally specific Dallas-based arts groups and artists in performance space at the center. Elevator Project performers receive a negotiated fee for presenting their work.

The Elevator Project’s 2019/2020 season of eight shows features Jake Nice, American Baroque Opera Company, Verdigris Ensemble, Janielle Kastner & Brigham Mosley, Flamenco Fever, Das Blümelein Project, Indique Dance Company and B. MOORE DANCE.

Most performances are in Hamon Hall in the Winspear Opera House, or the Studio Theatre (a black box space on the sixth floor of the Wyly Theatre). Artists are encouraged to create work for other spaces. They might choose Sammons Park, the donor reflecting pool, Sammons Community Stage, or spaces within Strauss Square. Another suggestion is the Brierley Esplanade in front of the

The Center offers such support as venue management, operations, ticketing and promotion. Panels of arts professionals, educators, and advocates join the Center and City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture in choosing performers. Artists and organizations must be based in the city of Dallas.

Priority for Diversity or Originality

Arts groups and artists who create a diverse season for 2020 Elevator Project receive priority. Also, original and experimental work, or works unique to the performance space. Works that engage diverse audiences and geographic communities, as well as artists and groups who don’t have an official performance venue or home, are given priority. Applications who participated in two consecutive seasons must take a year off before applying.

Submissions are reviewed by the Elevator Project Advisory Panel, a group of five panelists jointly chosen by the Center and the Office of Arts and Culture. Panelists, whose names are confidential until after announcement of results, include arts professionals, educators and advocates. No artist/group with a submission, or with an immediate family member or partner with a submission, can participate on the Advisory Panel.

The Center, the Office of Arts and Culture, and the chair of the Arts and Culture Advisory Commission will review the panel’s recommendations. After making selections, the Center’s staff starts discussions with the artists/groups. They will establish the fee paid for each performance and secure the space and calendar.

AT&T Performing Arts Center is located on a 10-acre campus in the heart of Dallas Arts District. The nonprofit foundation operates and programs three venues: Winspear Opera House, Wyly Theatre, and Strauss Square. Also Sammons Park, a public green space. The center’s five resident companies are Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Dallas Theater Center, and Texas Ballet Theater.

