Artscape Returns to Dallas Arboretum April 24

Dallas Arboretum presents Artscape, a juried fine art and fine craft show and sale, April 24-25. More than 85 outstanding artists from around the country exhibit their art in the garden. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and entrance is free with paid garden admission. Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online or by calling 214-515-6615 during the week.

Artscape features several new artists this year, and a wide variety of mediums. They include painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, glass, woodwork, and more. The layout for the art fair is designed to provide maximum visibility of artists while assisting audience flow. Dallas Arboretum, named by “Southern Living” as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” is a perfect background for the beautiful artwork selected for the show.

Artscape Activities

Artscape also includes other family-friendly activities, such as a Children’s Art Escape for hands-on art activities. Face painting and a petting zoo are also featured. Local area restaurants selling food include Empanada Cookhouse, Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, Frios Pops, GAPCo., Torchy’s Tacos and Ziziki’s. Live musical entertainment will be found in Pecan Grove during the two-day event. Food concessions, packaged treats, craft beer and wine, (with free beer samples each afternoon), and market vendors selling their wares are also featured.

Guests can also take a sneak peek of the ZimSculpt Marketplace in the center of Artscape. A variety of sculpture and handmade items are for sale from 200+ Zimbabwean artists. ZimSculpt, a Zimbabwean Shona stone sculpture exhibit, opens May 1.

Artscape co-chairs are Dallas Arboretum volunteers and community leaders, Denise and Max Davis. Denise said, “Artscape has become one of the best art festivals in North Texas to see these amazing artists and their work. We invite the community to join us to support them.”

Artscape sponsors are Wells Fargo Advisors, JHP Architecture/Urban Design, Larabar, Dr. Lutz, DDS and RLG Consulting.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $10.

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. No walk-ups are available for purchase. Masks are also required for the duration of the visit. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

