DPS Advises Public to Download iWatchTexas Amid Potential Homeland Security Threats

Kristin Barclay
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Texans to download the iWatchTexas mobile app to protect the public from potential homeland security threats, considering recent international events. Using iWatchTexas, everyone can take an active role in protecting Texas communities from possible terror attacks.

“As Texas’ Homeland Security Director, let me assure you that our local, state and federal law enforcement partners are working around the clock to keep our communities safe from any potential terror attacks—but we need the public’s help,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Through iWatchTexas reports, law enforcement can quickly detect and disrupt these types of threats before they materialize. This is not about creating fear—it’s about staying informed, alert and ready to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.”

iWatchTexas is a critical tool that allows Texans to report suspicious activity that may relate to criminal, terrorist or school safety-related threats. Oftentimes, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. When in doubt, DPS encourages everyone to speak up.

Here are some examples of behaviors and activities you should report:

  • Comments made regarding killing or harming someone.
  • Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.
  • A social media post about a possible attack or a desire to commit an act of violence.
  • A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson.
  • Actively showing support for designated foreign terrorist organizations such as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah (Hizballah) and Ansarallah (Houthis).
  • People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.
  • Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.
  • Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.
  • Attempted or actual cyber attacks

In March, DPS Launched a New iWatchTexas Feature to protect the public from coercion and harassment by foreign adversaries. The new feature allows individuals to indicate that their concern is related to foreign influence when submitting a report. Foreign influence threats may include assassination, assault, physical surveillance, harassment, abduction, familial intimidation, digital threats, passport revocation, consular services denial, unlawful detention and deportation, forced rendition and repatriation and INTERPOL abuses. All iWatchTexas reports indicating possible foreign influence will automatically be routed to DPS for further vetting. 

About iWatchTexas

Using the iWatchTexas tool, the public can report suspicious activities or behaviors in their schools and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats. These can be reported via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. Texans are urged to download the app immediately.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

Remember, the department is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety and remains in constant communication with local, state and federal partners—including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—to address potential and emerging threats. DPS will adjust operations as needed to protect the people and property of Texas.

