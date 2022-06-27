Arlington 4th of July Festivities Sunday & Monday: Light Up Arlington 2022

Facebook

Arlington Fireworks & Concerts July 3

The festivities, are free and open to the public, start at 6 p.m. July 3 at Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Light Up Arlington. This year’s celebration, which encompasses 57 acres surrounding City Hall and the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, includes some of the top musical acts in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, vendors, food trucks and plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Bands will perform at four stages around Downtown, starting with 6 p.m. concerts outside the Arlington Music Hall and at “Boomtown” outside of the Grease Monkey restaurant, a 6:30 p.m. concert outside of City Tower at 101 S. Mesquite St., and a 7 p.m. concert at Levitt Pavilion Arlington.

Live Music Schedule:

Levitt Pavilion Stage

(100 W. Abram St.)

– 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.: Ryan Berg & The Velvet Ears

– 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Donovan Keith

Grease Monkey Stage

(Corner of Front St. & Mesquite St.)

– 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Don Pendley

– 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Legacy Four

Arlington Music Hall Stage

(224 N. Center St.)

Center Street Stage

– 6:00 p.m.: Mallory Rose

– 7:15 p.m.: Hannah Owens

– 8:30 p.m.: Kiara Mullins with Crash Through The Floor

Music Hall Stage

– 6:00 p.m.: Camille Breitenstein

– 7:00 p.m.: Riley Gilbreath

– 8:15 p.m.: Sorry, No Refunds

Municipal Office Tower Stage

(Corner of Mesquite St. & Abram St.)

– 6:00 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.: Taylor Boshek

– 6:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.: Dylan Dalton

– 7:00 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.: Allie Hogan

– 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.: Max Segura

– 8:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.: Landon Hodges

– 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.: Camille Breitenstein

– 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: Cody Croysdale and Jimmy Pitstick

Children’s Activities (Located at Downtown Library):

– Bubble Bus

– Face Painting

Vendors and at least eight food trucks, featuring a variety of food and desserts, will be set in “Firecracker Alley,” which will be located in the parking lot on the west side of City Hall on Abram Street between Oak and Pecan streets. Food trucks are also expected to be available near activities held at the library, City Tower and Grease Monkey.

The fireworks display, which lasts about 20 minutes, is scheduled to start at 9:50 p.m. and will be set to music on 95.9 The Ranch FM. Fireworks will be shot from the roof of City Tower, which is located east of City Hall.

Arlington’s 4th of July Parade

The theme for this year’s parade is “E Pluribus Unum – Out of Many, One,” which is a traditional United States motto adopted by Congress in 1782.

The Arlington Independence Day Parade, which started in 1965, is billed as the oldest, longest running event in the city. While the parade starts at 9am, its important to arrive early to secure a viewing spot, thousands are anticipated to attend the event.

“The Arlington Independence Day Parade is the longest-running tradition in Arlington and is the event that the community has come together with for generations. There is not a more patriotic moment than seeing the streets of Arlington lined with people from different backgrounds, faiths, and experiences coming together to pledge allegiance to our flag and celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as Americans,” said William Busby, parade communications coordinator. “We are one nation under God, indivisible, and we hold fast to liberty and justice for all.”

Free public parking is available throughout Downtown, but visitors need to be aware of some planned parking lot closures and street closures around City Hall, 101 Center and the City Tower.

Some streets will close for Light Up Arlington festivities as early as 2 p.m. on Sunday. Download the Waze app for updated road closures and driving directions.

Access to and from the 101 Center Parking Garage and parking spots immediately surrounding the building will be strictly prohibited beginning at 6 pm until approximately 11 pm.

Any vehicles in the parking garage or in the parking spots surrounding the building will not be allowed to leave once the event has started.

All vehicles must be removed from the City Tower parking lot by 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. All vehicles left in the lot after 5 p.m. will be towed to the northeast corner of the lot and access to those vehicles will be denied until the firework display is over and the lot has been reopened to the public at approximately 1 a.m. July 4.

The City Hall parking lot at Pecan and Abram streets will be closed on Sunday, July 3. All vehicles must be removed from this lot by 7 a.m. that day to make way for Light Up Arlington activities.