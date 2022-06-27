Free Ignite Training for High School Juniors

Facebook

Registration is now open for Ignite, a free summer program to train high school juniors in fundamental transportation technician skills, at Universal Technical Institute-Dallas/Ft. Worth (UTI). Students receive intensive, hands-on training, and are prepared for testing to receive UTI course credit after enrollment. The Ignite program is accepting applications across 13 UTI campuses, including UTI-Dallas/Ft. Worth. They offer two sessions: June 27–July 15, and July 18–Aug. 5. For more information or to enroll, visit uti.edu/programs/ignite or contact Caitlin Smith at (469) 442-2441.

In 2017, UTI successfully piloted the Ignite program at the Houston campus and two other campuses: Avondale, Arizona and Orlando, Florida. The programs had strong interest among students, a large percentage of whom also indicated their intention to return to UTI as a full-time student upon graduating high school. Best of all, these students were prepared for testing to receive credit toward future UTI coursework – enabling them to complete a UTI education and begin a career in the transportation sector faster than ever before.

Industry Demand Is Accelerating

Jesus Miranda, UTI Dallas campus president, said, “Industry demand for trained transportation technicians has continued to accelerate. Today there are more than 146,000 combined average annual automotive, diesel, and welding job openings in the United States. The sooner we can expose students to a career in the transportation industry, the sooner we can help our employment partners fill vacancies within their companies.”

During the program’s two, three-week courses, Ignite participants are given a glimpse into the world of automotive, diesel, collision repair or motorcycle training – an introductory sample of the programs completed by traditional UTI students. The Ignite curriculum emphasizes the high-tech nature of today’s transportation industry. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field while meeting UTI graduates and local employers. It’s a fun and interactive opportunity to try the tools and state-of-the-art technology UTI students use and connect with other students with similar interests.

Ignite Training

Ignite supports STEM initiatives giving students the opportunity to apply their Science, Technology, Engineering and Math skills to real-world scenarios, experiencing firsthand the role STEM plays in the modern job market and economy.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI), founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, has a mission “to serve our students, partners and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. More than 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI’s 15 campuses, accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Their employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information, visit uti.edu.