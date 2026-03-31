Andrea Davis Daffron Obituary (June 11, 1939-March 14, 2026)

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Andrea Davis Daffron passed away at home in Rockwall, Texas, surrounded by her family in the early morning hours of March 14, 2026. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and a lifetime of taking care of everyone else before herself.

Born in Tom Bean, Texas, to Andrew Henry Davis and Mabel Williams Davis, Andrea grew up with strong roots, strong opinions, and a strong sense of how things ought to be done (usually her way—and she was almost always right).

Andrea met the love of her life, James Robert Daffron at Sunset High School where she was a majorette and he played football. They married on December 7, 1957, at Rosemont Christian Church in Oak Cliff. Together, they built a marriage that lasted 68 years—full of devotion, partnership, and more stories than anyone could ever count. They began their life in Oak Cliff, where they raised their children and attended Kimball Square Church of Christ. They later moved to Rockwall in 1974 so Andrea could give her kids the gift of a small-town upbringing (before Rockwall decided to grow up around them). In 2001 Andrea and Jim bought a beautiful home on 70 acres near Quitman, Texas. For 16 years they enjoyed life in the country and in 2017 moved back home to Rockwall on the same street where they first began their life in that small little town.

Andrea worked in her early years at Great National Life Insurance Company, but her most important job—one she took very seriously—was raising her family. Later, she worked alongside her husband in the family CPA firm, where her presence was just as essential as it was at home. She was, without question, the heart of her family. She ran her household with the precision of a CEO and the authority of someone who did not need to ask twice. But alongside that structure was endless warmth, humor, and a home that always felt full of love.

She was the ultimate “mama bear”—the first to come to your rescue and the first to let you know exactly how you got yourself into trouble in the first place. She loved fiercely, gave generously (especially to her grandchildren), and made sure no one around her ever went without—whether it was food, advice, or a little extra cash slipped your way when you needed it most. Andrea was an incredible cook who could somehow turn whatever was in the pantry into a meal that brought everyone to the table. She hosted legendary gatherings, feeding high school basketball teams and college football boys as if it were the easiest thing in the world—and somehow, it always was. No one ever left her house hungry, and most didn’t leave without a story.

She loved life and lived it fully—traveling, snow skiing, cruising, enjoying trips to the casino, shopping for antiques, lunching with friends and cheering at drag races and NASCAR events. But her greatest joy was always her family, especially her grandchildren.

Andrea was preceded in death by her parents Andrew & Mabel and siblings, Louise Connell, Jean Williams & Jim Davis, and her nephew Matthew Daffron.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jim; her children: Diedra & husband Dustin, Robert & wife Debbie, Terry & husband Merle; her grandchildren: Drew, Jordan & husband Marcus, Jensen, Cheyenne, Lauren, Taylor & husband Corey, Daniel & wife Noreen, Natosha & husband Zach; her great grandchildren: Gage, Cole, Eleanora, Brixton, Ezra, Ella, Emerson and Gabe; and nieces and nephew: Annette, Margaret & Martha, Kelly & Kyle, Jan & Karan, and numerous cousins and extended family, as well as lifelong friends.

Andrea was deeply loved, and she will be profoundly missed. A celebration of her life will be held on May 16, 2026, at 2:00p.m. at Resthaven in Rockwall, Texas.