Hunt Slonem Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies at Dallas Arboretum April 20-Sept. 30

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Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies exhibit opens at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden April 20, transorming the 66-acre garden into the largest outdoor gallery of the globally recognized artist’s work ever produced. The exhibit features 28 installations and more than 100 works of art and debut pieces created for the Dallas Arboretum. The art is displayed throughout the garden and inside the historic Alex Camp House through Sept. 30.

Monumental sculptures of bunnies, birds, and butterflies are placed throughout the landscape, where mirrored surfaces and bold color respond to shifting light. As visitors move through the garden, each installation reveals a new perspective, turning familiar pathways into moments of discovery.

“Hunt Slonem’s work brings a sense of energy and movement that feels uniquely suited to the garden,” said Sabina Carr, President/CEO of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. “This exhibition offers a new way to experience the Arboretum, where art and nature amplify one another.”

Hunt Slonem Exhibitions and Awards

Renowned artist Hunt Slonem is known for his distinctive visual language of repetition, vivid color, and iconic animal imagery. His work has been exhibited in more than 80 museum collections, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Miró Foundation. Ever inspired by nature, and his beloved pet birds, Slonem is known for his distinct neo-expressionist style and is best known for his series of bunnies, butterflies, and tropical birds as well as his large-scale sculptures and restorations of forgotten historic homes. The recipient of many honors throughout his career, Slonem has been awarded the MacDowell Fellowship on three separate occasions, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Russian Academy of Art Medal of Merit.

“Botanical gardens fascinate me. Nature is just embedded in my soul. I’m thrilled to have the blank slate at the Dallas Arboretum to use as a garden canvas. It’s a project that I’ve wanted to do forever and the first time I’ve been able to produce work to fully realize that dream,” said Hunt Slonem.

The Arboretum will mark the opening of the blockbuster exhibition with the inaugural Grand Garden Gala, chaired by Laurie Sands Harrison, on April 18. The evening will feature a seated dinner, live music, and dancing in the garden. On April 20, a VIP Media and Press Preview will take place from 6–9 p.m., offering invited guests an early evening experience of the exhibition.

Twilights Nights at Hunt Slonem Exhibition

New for this exhibition, Twilight Nights featuring Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies, invites guests to experience the work in a different light, as fading daylight reshapes color, reflection, and expression. This exclusive evening experience is offered on select Thursdays and every Friday through Sunday from 6–9 p.m. as a separate ticketed event. A special public preview takes place April 25, with weekly programming beginning May 1.

Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies is included with daytime admission and is on display April 20 through September 30. A garden in bloom. A gallery alive. Tickets and additional information are available at dallasarboretum.org.

Founded in 1984 on the historic DeGolyer and Camp estates, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is one of the leading public gardens in the United States. The 66-acre property preserves significant architectural landmarks while showcasing nationally acclaimed display gardens and plant collections. The Arboretum welcomes more than 1 million guests annually and operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution. Dallas Arboretum is located at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. For more information please visit dallasarboretum.org.