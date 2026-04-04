Big Tex Urban Farms Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary in 2026

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Big Tex Urban Farms, the innovative agricultural initiative of the State Fair of Texas, is celebrating a major milestone in 2026: Ten years of growing fresh food and giving back to the community. Since its founding in 2016, the program has provided more than two million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables to South Dallas families experiencing food insecurity.

Located in the heart of the Midway, Big Tex Urban Farms was created to further expand the State Fair’s mission of agriculture, education, and community beyond the 24 days of the annual Fair. Inspired by the State Fair’s 140-year heritage rooted in traditional Texas agriculture, Big Tex Urban Farms operates year-round, growing fresh produce that is donated to local nonprofit partners serving folks in need throughout the South Dallas and Fair Park area.

Big Tex Urban Farms’ Donations

Over the years, Big Tex Urban Farms has proudly donated fresh produce to a wide range of local organizations and community partners, including: 4DWN; After 8 to Educate; Baylor Scott & White Juanita Craft Health and Wellness Institute; Bonton Farms Market; Chaucer Street Complex; CitySquare; Cornerstone; Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church; FJV Foundation; Jubilee Park; Oak Cliff Veggie Project; Parkland Hospital; POETIC; Restorative Farms; Singing Hills Community; State Fair Cares; St. Philip’s; The Bridge; T.R. Hoover Community Development Corporation; University of Texas Dallas; and We Over Me Farm.

What began as a small garden of planter boxes in a parking lot on April 1, 2016, has since grown into a thriving urban agriculture program that now fills the entire Errol McKoy Greenhouse on the Midway – producing thousands of pounds of fresh produce each year and creating meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities for students, volunteers, and community members.

“Reaching two million servings is an incredible testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, and partners,” said Senior Vice President of Brand Experience, Jason Hays. “For a decade, Big Tex Urban Farms has shown how agriculture can make a meaningful difference in our community, and we are proud to continue that work for years to come.”

Impact and Innovation Growth

• 2017: The Farms completed its first large-scale planting of tulips and onions, made its first-ever produce donation to the Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness Institute at the Juanita J. Craft Recreation Center, and introduced hydroponic growing in the Errol McKoy Greenhouse on the Midway, which was an advancement that helped shape the future of the program.

• 2018: The State Fair of Texas debuted the “Innovations in Agriculture” exhibit presented by Bank of America. For the first time, the Farms activated the entire greenhouse as an interactive exhibit space, a tradition that continues each year and invites fairgoers to learn more about urban agriculture.

• 2020: During the pandemic, the Farms adapted operations and launched educational YouTube videos to help families learn how to grow fresh food at home.

• 2022: The Farms reached a major milestone, growing and donating 1 million servings of fresh produce to the South Dallas community.

• 2023: The Farms launched its first urban agriculture cohort with CityLab High School, providing students with an immersive, hands-on learning experience.

• 2024: A culinary mushroom program was introduced, expanding fresh food donations and adding a new educational component to the greenhouse during the Fair.

• 2025: For the first time, cohort students participated in the State Fair of Texas, sharing their urban agriculture knowledge and experiences directly with fairgoers.

Agricultural Education Role

In addition to producing fresh food, Big Tex Urban Farms plays an important role in agricultural education through its cohort program, student field trips, volunteer workdays, and community events, helping visitors learn about sustainable farming, nutrition, and where their food comes from. Big Tex Urban Farms has also been a unique model of sustainable urban farming in the state, nation, and world. The Farms have become a true “innovation destination” for the global horticulture and agriculture industry, welcoming private entities, government officials, and delegates from developing countries to see the opportunities the Big Tex Urban Farms model presents to their unique situations.

The program also serves as a living example of how urban spaces can be used to address food access challenges while reconnecting communities with agriculture. As Big Tex Urban Farms celebrates its 10th anniversary, the team looks ahead to continuing its mission of growing healthy food, expanding educational opportunities, and strengthening partnerships that support the community the State Fair calls home.

For more information about Big Tex Urban Farms or to learn about how to volunteer or support the program, visit BigTex.com/BTUF. When the 2026 State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, September 25, be sure to visit the Errol McKoy Greenhouse on the Midway and see Big Tex Urban Farms in action.