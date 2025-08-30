Duncanville City Council Accepts City Manager’s Resignation

Facebook

Duncanville City Council accepted the resignation of City Manager Douglas E. Finch at a Special Called Meeting held Aug. 28. Finch had served as City Manager since Jan 8, 2024. His resignation is due to personal and family reasons. In keeping with his wishes, no further comments are being offered at this time.

At the Aug. 28 Special Meeting, the City Council also extended the appointment of Richard B. Abernethy as Interim City Manager of Duncanville. As Interim City Manager, he will continue serving s the City’s chief executive officer, appointed by the City Council to manage all City operations. He will serve in this capacity while the City Council begins the process of identifying and selecting a permanent City Manager.

Richard B. Abernethy ICM

Abernethy joined the City of Duncanville in May 2025 as Assistant City Manager for Operations, bringing more than 20 years of municipal leadership experience. He has overseen key operational departments, including Human Resources, Information Technology, Public Works, Project Management, Fiscal Services, and the City Secretary’s Office.

Before coming to Duncanville, Abernethy served as Director of Administrative Services for the Cities of Burleson and Waxahachie and held multiple leadership positions with the City of Dallas. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas State University.

“I’m honored to continue serving as Interim City Manager and will work to maintain the high level of service our residents expect,” Abernethy said.

The City Council will conduct a recruitment process to fill the Duncanville City Manager position permanently. Updates on the process will be shared through the City’s website (duncanvilletx.gov) and official social media channels to keep residents informed.