866 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 4:00 pm November 4, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 866 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County. There is a cumulative total of 99,160 confirmed cases (PCR test), including 1,121 confirmed deaths.

There are 179 additional probable cases (antigen test) to report today for a total of 7,334 probable cases including 16 probable deaths. Of the 687 new confirmed cases we are reporting today, 391 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and all are considered new cases.

Month # of positive patients October 380 November 11

The additional deaths being reported today includes the following:

A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at a hotel and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 43 has increased to 733 — the highest daily average of new cases since July. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 has increased to 15.4% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 43 (week ending 10/24/20). A provisional total of 693 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 43 – over twice the numbers of children diagnosed in this age group 3 weeks earlier (CDC week ending 10/3/2020).

Save

22% of All Emergency Room Visits Presented COVID-19 Like Symptoms

There were 478 COVID-19 patients in acute care in Dallas County for the period ending on Tuesday, November 3. The number of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County was 585 for the same time period, which represents around 22 percent of all emergency department visits in the county according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Hospitalization numbers continue to remain high and the number of emergency visits increased substantially. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

“Today we have 866 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths including one man in his 30’s who was found deceased at a hotel. Our daily numbers continue to climb as do our hospitalizations, and it’s more important now than ever that we wear our mask and avoid crowds. We know what to do, we just need to do it. We cannot afford to go into the holiday season with an all-time high of daily COVID-19 cases.

As the weather turns colder and more and more people are close to one another indoors, the threat of COVID increases, just as it did when it was hot and we were indoors. We cannot start that season at an all-time high or we will have a very dark winter and a difficult spring. If we all move from selfishness in doing the few things that doctors tell us are not safe to community protection, we can stem the tide of COVID. Together, we’ll flatten the curve, safe lives, and strengthen our economy and schools.

On the election, I urge patience as the votes are counted and grace towards people who you do not agree with. There is so much more that unites us than divides us. I’m proud to live in a democracy where a peaceful transfer of power and acceptance of election results is the norm, not the exception,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

Save

Comments

comments