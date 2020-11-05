Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping Tickets On Sale Friday

Watch Breakaway Roping In Arlington This December

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fans who want to see the inaugural championship for breakaway roping can buy tickets to the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping starting next week. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale at www.texasrangers.com/nfr on Monday, Nov. 2, with a special code. The public on-sale date is Friday, Nov. 6. Nine of the top 15 competitors are from Texas!

The NFBR performances will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 10 a.m. (CT), Dec. 8-10 – the same arena used for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Cowgirls will compete for a record-setting $200,000 purse at this three-day event. The prize package will also include the world champion gold buckle custom crafted by Montana Silversmiths, the world championship saddle created by Cactus Saddlery, a POLARIS Ranger utility vehicle, and other great prizes. For these contestants, the $200,000 payout is the largest purse ever offered for a breakaway roping competition sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

“This event is a big deal,” said George Taylor, chief executive officer of the PRCA. “These breakaway ropers competing at NFBR are going to be in the spotlight and making history in this sport, and they’ll be well rewarded with a prize package like this. This is rodeo and roping you do not want to miss.”

Breakaway roping is one of the hottest events sanctioned by the WPRA. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the WPRA have worked together for the last year to promote breakaway roping and grow the sport. In sharing the venue with the NFR, breakaway has earned an important place in the greatest event on ProRodeo’s calendar.

Tickets for the NFBR will range from $35 to $45 per seat and will sell in groups of four tickets for single performances.

Save

Comments

comments