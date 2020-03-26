Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Over 300

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am March 26, 2020, DCHHS is reporting 56 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 303. The seventh death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. This individual had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“One third of those requiring hospitalization are under age 60 with no underlying conditions. COVID-19 is a danger to anyone, not just high-risk groups. Know that my prayers, and the prayers of our team, are with all those families with loved ones affected and with all of you. Stay safe. Stay home. And when you exercise, maintain 6 feet of social distancing at ALL times,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

