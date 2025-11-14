CENTER TABLE FALL HARVEST TO PROVIDE THANKSGIVING MEALS FOR 3,000 NORTH TEXANS ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19

Facebook

DALLAS (Nov. 14, 2025) – With food banks facing major shortages and one in six North Texans experiencing food insecurity, the sixth-annual Center Table Fall Harvest Thanksgiving food pantry event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 9-11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center (1800 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75216).



Meal boxes will also be delivered to older adults and households impacted by the government shutdown with additional boxes available at Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School and Concord Church. In total, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center team will distribute approximately 800 food boxes and turkeys/chickens, providing meals for more than 3,000 people.

Center Table Fall Harvest is presented by H-E-B, The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Heroes Foundation and the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

Free and open to the public, the drive-through event is geared toward residents of nearby neighborhoods in Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. Pre-registration is NOT required. Food boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Entertainment will include performances by internationally acclaimed beatboxer and opera-fusion artist Nicole Paris – known for her viral performances, 300,000-plus Instagram followers, and appearances on The Jennifer Hudson Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Also performing will be the Unfaded Brass Band, Booker T. Washington HPSVA principal and performer Garry Williams, Latin swing ensembles and live DJ music.

Beyond the music and festivities, the event aims to bring relief and connection to families still facing financial strain.

“This is more than a food giveaway for us – it’s a much-needed community gathering filled with gratitude for the unsung heroes who trust us to serve them during these uncertain times,” said Trina Terrell Andrews, CEO of the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center. “It’s also our way of supporting our neighbors who live in a food dessert and deserve the comfort of knowing they’ll have a quality meal to enjoy this Thanksgiving.”

Each meal box will serve 4–6 people and includes a whole turkey or two whole chickens, three sides, two cans of cranberry sauce, rolls, dessert and a one-gallon drink or case of water along with warming containers. This year’s boxes will also feature additional pre-cooked meals to support families throughout the holiday week.

“With children home from school during the holiday break, that extra food makes a real difference,” said Scott Tomlin, director of The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. “H-E-B has become such a valued partner – returning for a second year to help ensure families in our community have one less worry this Thanksgiving.”

Launched in May 2020, Center Table was created to help families facing financial hardship during the pandemic. Since then, the initiative has provided more than 35,000 meals and 2 million pounds of food to households across Dallas.

For more info, call 214-379-7451 or go to markcubanheroescenter.org.