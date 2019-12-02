2019 Mazda3 Hatchback Is “Kid Approved”

2019 Mazda3 Hatchback Design Takes Style To Next Level

It’s not a luxury car. It’s not a full-sized car nor an SUV. But, the first words out of McKenzie and Hunter’s mouths when I picked them up from school in the new 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback were “What is this car! Is it a sports car? Is it fast? Does it have Sirius XM?”. Followed by a number of other questions and statements – all of which were positive in terms of their impression of what they could expect spending a week with the 2019 Mazda3.

Mazda might well point to what it terms as its new evolved Koda design. I had never heard the term before, and for good reason. The 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback is the first mass production vehicle to feature its evolved “single motion” design. The philosophy Mazda strives to present is what they point to as Japanese aesthetics. I can’t say that I understand the meaning of that, but I can say I also loved the design and styling of the Mazda3.

Whether it is due to what Mazda calls it’s subtle undulations bringing the design to life with shifting light and reflections gliding over the body of the vehicle or not, I also cannot say. I can, however, say I do like everything about the styling.

Benefits do not end with the eye-appeal of the Mazda3. It also provides respectable economy at the fuel pump with 27 city mpg and 36 EPA measured highway ratings. My test model offered a lot of features included in the $28,900 base MSRP as well.

Compact Car, Big Features

Yes, to answer one of the first questions I was asked, “Of course, there is SiriusXM radio.” There is much more for that base price: dual zone climate control, hands-free Bluetooth, 12 speakers surrounding you with sound, radar based cruise control, blind spot monitoring and rain sensing wipers are only a few of the features onboard to keep you comfortable and safe.

What didn’t I like personally? I would say my main complaint is one that is common with almost all manufacturers – you can’t plug in your phone without losing your stereo signal and it automatically switching to your phone. Why oh why, can’t that become an option you must choose to do rather than have it automatically forced on you? Oh well. Overall, it was still a great week!

After one ride in the 2019 Mazda3 the kids chose it over my wife’s SUV press car. That’s a big deal since these kids usually prefer the larger vehicle. I guess the style and ride quality won them over.

If you haven’t driven a Mazda lately, you’ll be impressed by how the Mazda 3 handles as well as the premium feel inside.

Comments

comments